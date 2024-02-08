Celebrate National Pizza Day with this one-of-a-kind Choco-Fruit Millet Pizza

National Pizza Day celebrates the culinary masterpiece that has captured the hearts and taste buds of people worldwide. On this delicious occasion, indulge in the joy of pizza with a twist of healthiness and innovation.

The Choco-Fruit Millet Pizza, curated by chef Ranveer Brar, is a unique creation that combines the rich, indulgent taste of chocolate and strawberry syrups with the wholesome goodness of a variety of fruits and millet flour, offering a delightful and nutritious alternative to traditional pizza. Celebrate National Pizza Day with a slice of this delectable fusion, where flavour meets wellness in every bite.

Ingredients:

For the base:

½ cup millet flour (nachni)

1 teaspoon of baking soda

½ cup of yoghurt

1/3 cup of Hershey's chocolate syrup

Water for binding

For the toppings:

1 ½ tablespoons jaggery powder

2 tablespoons of Hershey's strawberry syrup

Cream cheese 3 – 4 tablespoons

Strawberries (cut 1 by 4)

3 – 4 pineapple slices (sliced and cut into triangles)

2 plums cut into halves

1 pear cut into slices

1 apple cut into slices

Equipment needed

1 flat baking tray

1 mixing bowl

Directions:

Preheat the oven at 185°C.

In a mixing bowl, add millet flour with a pinch of salt and baking soda.

To this, add yoghurt and mix.

Add the chocolate flavoured syrup, and water as needed. Knead into a smooth dough. Rest for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile cut fruits you would like to use as your topping.

Dust your table top with flour and roll out the dough into 2 cm thickness.

Cut the dough to fit your baking tray, and place it in. Make indents in the dough with your fingertips.

Sprinkle jaggery powder onto the dough and then add dollops of cream cheese.

Place your fruits as per your preference and drizzle the strawberry syrup.

Place in the oven and bake at 185°C for 12 - 15 minutes.

Take out of the oven, let it cool, cut and plate.

Garnish with mint leaves to finish.

Also read: Whisking up love: Chef Ranveer Brar's recipes for a memorable Valentine's Day feast!