3 easy dessert recipes to whip up on Valentine’s Day
Whipping up a quick dessert or meal for your loved one is definitely a way to show intimate. Even if you are not much familiar with the cooktop or gas stove, chef Arvind Prasad, co-founder, executive pastry chef and academic director of Whitecaps International School of Pastry, shares three super easy recipes that neither require a lot of time or effort.
No Bake Strawberry Chocolate Tart
Portion: 6 pieces Tart
Ingredients
For chocolate base
100gm dark chocolate
For Mousse
150gm white chocolate
150 gm whipped cream 35%
For topping
100gm fresh strawberries
Method
Melt chocolate and pour in silicone cupcake mould and demould.
Make cream, mixing the white chocolate and whipped cream together. While mixing ensure the white chocolate is warm at 40degree C.
Pipe the mousse.
Tips: One can also use sugar confetti and alternative fruit cubes.
Little Hearts Chocolate Bark
Ingredients
200 gm dark chocolate/milk chocolate
30 gm crushed biscuit for mixing in chocolate
4-5 pieces of biscuits for topping
Method
Temper dark chocolate, and mix with cookie crumbs.
Pour in the chocolate mould and decorate it with a little heart biscuit.
Keep it in the refrigerator for some time and demould.
Tips: Store always at 20degree C
Molten Lava Cake
Ingredients
50gm butter
50gm dark chocolate
30gm eggs
1 egg yolk
15gm castor sugar
15gm refined flour
Method
Temper egg, egg yolks and sugar. Melt butter and pour on the chocolate.
Once the chocolate melts completely, mix it with tempered eggs. Fold in the refined flour. Pour the batter in the mould and bake at 190degree C for 5 minutes.
Demould after a minute.
Tips: Add 75gm of ganache for an extra dose of richness.