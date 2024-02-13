3 easy dessert recipes to whip up on Valentine’s Day

Whipping up a quick dessert or meal for your loved one is definitely a way to show intimate. Even if you are not much familiar with the cooktop or gas stove, chef Arvind Prasad, co-founder, executive pastry chef and academic director of Whitecaps International School of Pastry, shares three super easy recipes that neither require a lot of time or effort.

No Bake Strawberry Chocolate Tart

No Bake Strawberry Chocolate Tart

Portion: 6 pieces Tart

Ingredients

For chocolate base

100gm dark chocolate

For Mousse

150gm white chocolate

150 gm whipped cream 35%

For topping

100gm fresh strawberries

Method

Melt chocolate and pour in silicone cupcake mould and demould.

Make cream, mixing the white chocolate and whipped cream together. While mixing ensure the white chocolate is warm at 40degree C.

Pipe the mousse.

Tips: One can also use sugar confetti and alternative fruit cubes.

Little Hearts Chocolate Bark

Little Hearts Chocolate Bark

Ingredients

200 gm dark chocolate/milk chocolate

30 gm crushed biscuit for mixing in chocolate

4-5 pieces of biscuits for topping

Method

Temper dark chocolate, and mix with cookie crumbs.

Pour in the chocolate mould and decorate it with a little heart biscuit.

Keep it in the refrigerator for some time and demould.

Tips: Store always at 20degree C

Molten Lava Cake

Molten Lava Cake

Ingredients

50gm butter

50gm dark chocolate

30gm eggs

1 egg yolk

15gm castor sugar

15gm refined flour

Method

Temper egg, egg yolks and sugar. Melt butter and pour on the chocolate.

Once the chocolate melts completely, mix it with tempered eggs. Fold in the refined flour. Pour the batter in the mould and bake at 190degree C for 5 minutes.

Demould after a minute.

Tips: Add 75gm of ganache for an extra dose of richness.

