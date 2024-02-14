2 recipes to impress your valentine!

They say to easiest way to win hearts is through the stomach, and to satiate the stomachs whipping up some delicious recipes is a must. To help us and our readers out, chef Shankar Krishnamurthy, co-founder of BookMyChef shares two recipes.

Chocolate Raspberry Mousse

Ingredients

1 cup fresh raspberries

225g dark chocolate, chopped

2 cups heavy cream

¼ cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method

Prepare raspberry puree

In a blender or food processor, puree the fresh raspberries until smooth. Strain the puree through a fine mesh sieve to remove the seeds. Set aside.

Melt chocolate

In a heatproof bowl set over a pot of simmering water (double boiler method), melt the chopped dark chocolate, stirring occasionally until smooth. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly.

Whip heavy cream

In a separate mixing bowl, whip the heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until stiff peaks form.

Combine chocolate and raspberry puree

Gently fold the melted chocolate into the whipped cream until well combined. Be careful not to deflate the mixture.

Gradually fold in the raspberry puree, swirling gently to create a marbled effect.

Chill and spoon the chocolate raspberry mousse into serving glasses or bowls.

Chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, or until set.

Garnish with fresh raspberries or chocolate shavings before serving.

Stuffed chicken breast, mushroom duxelles, red wine glaze spinach mash

Ingredients

For the Stuffed Chicken Breast

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

4 slices chicken ham

1 cup shredded Gruyere or cheddar

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil for cooking

For the Mushroom Duxelles

225g mushrooms, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Red Wine Glaze

1 cup red wine

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon butter

For the Spinach Mash

4 large potatoes, peeled and diced

4 cups fresh spinach leaves

1/4 cup cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Mushroom Duxelles

Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped mushrooms and garlic, and sauté until the mushrooms release their moisture and become tender.

Stir in fresh thyme leaves, salt, and pepper. Cook for another 2-3 minutes until the flavors meld together. Remove from heat and set aside

Stuffed Chicken Breast

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).

Place each chicken breast between two sheets of plastic wrap and pound to an even thickness, about 1/4 inch thick.

Season each chicken breast with salt and pepper.

Spread a layer of mushroom duxelles over each chicken breast, then top with a slice of chicken ham and shredded cheese.

Roll up each chicken breast tightly and secure with toothpicks.

Heat olive oil in an oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Brown the stuffed chicken breasts on all sides, about 2 minutes per side.

Transfer the skillet to the preheated oven and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Red Wine Glaze

In a saucepan, combine red wine, balsamic vinegar, and honey. Bring to a simmer over medium heat.

Cook until the liquid is reduced by half and has thickened to a glaze consistency, about 10-15 minutes.

Stir in butter until melted and well combined. Remove from heat and set aside.

Spinach Mash

Boil the diced potatoes in a pot of salted water until tender, about 15-20 minutes. Drain well.

In a separate pot, blanch the spinach leaves in boiling water for 1-2 minutes. Drain and squeeze out excess water.

In a large bowl, mash the cooked potatoes and cooked spinach together until smooth.

Stir in milk or cream until desired consistency is reached. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve

Slice the stuffed chicken breasts into thick slices and arrange on plates.

Drizzle with red wine glaze.

Serve alongside the spinach mash.