Michelle Obama and Matthew McConaughey share their favourite recipes

In the age of healthy eating, people are always curious to find out what their favourite celebrities live on. Baring their culinary favourites celebrities share their favourite recipes for all through Your Mama’s Kitchen, an original podcast on Audible. So, take some cues from your favoruite celebs and make these at home.

Also read: Here's how you can make Deepika Padukone's favourite Bhutanese dish at home

Red Rice

Michelle Obama shares her family recipe for Red Rice which reflects her South Carolina heritage. She comments, “The conversations around my household about fairness and honesty and how to be a person in this world, how to treat others, the compassion that all happened around the table, either by spoken word or story, or just watching my father pay the bills every week at that table. The humour that I have, my ability to tell stories and laugh at myself and laugh at the world, it happened at that table, those stories happen there in that little bitty kitchen.”

Ingredients:

1 cup of long grain white rice

1 chopped white onion

1 ½ cup of tomato juice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 dash of tabasco

1 cup crumbled bacon

¼ tablespoon bacon drippings

500 gm chopped shrimp

500 gm sausage roll

Method:

Cook the bacon until crispy, then set it aside and save the drippings.

Cook the shrimp separately, either by steaming or sautéing, and set them aside.

Crumble and crisp up the sausage, drain the grease, and set it aside as well.

Sauté the chopped onion in the reserved bacon drippings until golden brown, then set it aside.

In a large saucepan, combine the uncooked rice, tomato juice, salt, pepper, and Tabasco sauce according to package instructions.

Once the rice is cooked, mix in the cooked shrimp, crumbled bacon , and sausage.

Stir everything together well and enjoy your delicious dish.

Brazilian Chicken Stroganoff

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey not only shares their favourite recipe of Brazilian Chicken Stroganoff but also reflects on how their childhood kitchens influenced their identities and relationships. Matthew comments, “…the kitchen is where everything went down…where we cried when our heart was broken from a girlfriend breaking up… where we said our gratitude and prayers …where we told stories…”

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons avocado oil

6 cloves of garlic, smashed or grated

1 teaspoon salt

1 medium-sized diced white onion

1 tablespoon achiote annatto powder (orange-red condiment for food colouring)

1 medium-sized quartered fresh tomato

3 bone-in split chicken breasts with skin

¼ red bell pepper, cut into thin strips

4 cups of water (divided in half)

¼ cup of chopped cilantro

1-2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons of media crema (table cream); no liquid chill the entire can in the refrigerator, cream will rise to the top

1 cup of canned corn

⅓ cup of sliced pitted green olives

FOR SERVING:

Shoestring potato sticks

Cooked rice

Method:

In a large soup pot over medium heat, add avocado oil, smashed garlic, and salt. Stir until garlic is fragrant.

Add diced onions and cook until translucent. Then, add quartered tomatoes and cook until soft and mushy.

Push ingredients to the side and add annatto powder to the middle of the pot. Let it cook briefly, then mix with other ingredients to form a paste.

Place chicken skin side down in the pot to brown. After a few minutes, push ingredients aside and add bell peppers.

Pour enough water to cover the chicken (about 4 cups). Add cilantro and bay leaves.

Cover the pot, bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 2-3 hours until chicken is tender and can be easily shredded.

Remove chicken from the pot, let it cool, then shred meat, discarding bones and skin. Reserve broth for other recipes.

In a large skillet over medium heat, add shredded chicken and 2 tablespoons of media crema (table cream), mixing until well combined.

Stir in canned corn and sliced green olives, heating until warmed through. Add reserved broth if needed for the required consistency.

Serve your Brazilian Chicken Stroganoff over rice, topped with potato sticks.

Also read: Transform Asian kitchen staples into an umami-packed vegetarian soup