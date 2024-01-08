Here's a quick recipe for Cheesy Bliss Ball

Not many can deny that cheese balls are a crowd pleaser where crispy meets creamy and perfection hugs a yummy cheese dream. With this quick recipe, you can also make the velvety masterpiece at home.



Ingredients

- 1 1/2 cups grated cheese

- 3/4 breadcrumbs

- 1 tbsp refined flour

- 2 tbsp cornflour

- Pepper to taste

- 1 tsp,chopped green chillies

- 1 tbsp chopped parsley

- Oil

Method

- Add all the ingredients in a plate

- Mix it well and knead a dough

- Divide it into 18 equal pieces

- Heat oil and fry the cheese balls on medium flame

- Present the cheese balls piping hot with ketchup or pizza sauce.



