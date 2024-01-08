Here's a quick recipe for Cheesy Bliss Ball

Home Food recipes

Not many can deny that cheese balls are a crowd pleaser where crispy meets creamy and perfection hugs a yummy cheese dream. With this quick recipe, you can also make the velvety masterpiece at home.

Ingredients 
- 1 1/2 cups grated cheese
- 3/4 breadcrumbs 
- 1 tbsp refined flour
- 2 tbsp cornflour
- Pepper to taste
- 1 tsp,chopped green chillies
- 1 tbsp chopped parsley
- Oil

Method
- Add all the ingredients  in a plate
- Mix it well and knead a dough
- Divide it into 18 equal pieces
- Heat oil and fry the cheese balls on medium flame
- Present the cheese balls piping hot with ketchup or pizza sauce.

