Here's a quick recipe for Cheesy Bliss Ball
With this quick recipe, you can also make the velvety masterpiece at home
Not many can deny that cheese balls are a crowd pleaser where crispy meets creamy and perfection hugs a yummy cheese dream. With this quick recipe, you can also make the velvety masterpiece at home.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups grated cheese
- 3/4 breadcrumbs
- 1 tbsp refined flour
- 2 tbsp cornflour
- Pepper to taste
- 1 tsp,chopped green chillies
- 1 tbsp chopped parsley
- Oil
Also read: Here’s an easy-to-make tangy tomato soup recipe you must try out this winter
Method
- Add all the ingredients in a plate
- Mix it well and knead a dough
- Divide it into 18 equal pieces
- Heat oil and fry the cheese balls on medium flame
- Present the cheese balls piping hot with ketchup or pizza sauce.
Also read: Check out this Raw Papaya Salad recipe by Renu Dalal to maintain your 2024 fitness goals