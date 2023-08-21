Courtyard by Marriott Aravali hosts food festival Feast from the East

The Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resortt recently had patrons go on an unforgettable culinary adventure as Huang Pan-Asian speciality restaurant presented Feast from the East, an exclusive festival featuring Chef Tawee, known for his mastery of traditional Asian cuisine. This limited-time event, which took place from July 21 to 27, promised an extraordinary dining experience at Huang's elegant venue.

Chef Tawee, a culinary maestro hailing from the heart of the East, brought with him an array of authentic dishes that showcase the rich tapestry of flavours from Asia. Chef Tawee's dedication to tradition and innovation tantalised the taste buds. The Feast from the East at Huang featured an exquisite menu that celebrated the diverse culinary traditions of Asia. Chef Tawee's handcrafted delicacies, included Pomelo Salad, Som Tam Salad, Kai Satay and a lot more.

Throughout the festival, Chef Tawee was engaging with guests, sharing the inspiration behind his creations and providing insights into the art of Asian cooking. This was an opportunity for food enthusiasts and connoisseurs to learn from a true master and gain a deeper appreciation for the culinary heritage of Asia.

Huang is renowned for its commitment to serving an exquisite fusion of pan-Asian cuisine, showcasing flavours and techniques from various countries across the region. With a blend of traditional recipes and contemporary presentations, Huang promises an unparalleled dining experience that satisfies both the palate and the soul.



