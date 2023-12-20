Travelling to Gurugram? Check out these immersive festivities by the ITC Grand Bharat Retreat

'Tis the season of indulgence! The very last week of December, starting from the 25th to the 31st, is the perfect time to take a vacation, sit back and watch the newer, happier beginnings unfold. This year, ITC Grand Bharat Retreat, Gurugram, is offering an exemplary celebration getaway bringing unparalleled luxury to the forefront. At the lavish year-end vacation, you can expect everything from delectable brunch and dinner options to a comfortable stage and lots more.

You can fully embrace the Yuletide spirit with their special Christmas brunch. We are talking live music and a live food station. For those seeking a fine dining experience can indulge in their special turkey, plum pudding and premium beverages. On December 25, 12.45 pm to 3.45 pm. Couple entry INR 12,000 onwards. For reservation: 0126-7285500, 8130279799, 9971965407. Suite Package starts at INR 33,725 plus applicable taxes for a couple.

In the midst of the Aravalli hills, you can even indulge in an elaborate NYE brunch. With a live band and DJ, bid adieu to 2023 and welcome 2024 by relishing some fine delicacies. On January 01, 12.45 pm to 3.45 pm. Couple entry INR 12,000 onwards. For reservation: 0126-7285500, 8130279799, 9971965407. Suite Package starting at INR 49,000 plus applicable taxes for a couple.

At this luxurious getaway, watch out for activities like golfing, nature walks, and hiking on the surrounding trails and if you are looking for a relaxed vibe, book yourself a pampering session at Kaya Kalp - The Royal, the ideal spot to rejuvenate with Ayurvedic and international therapies.

