Pizza Hut installs first-of-its-kind AI-powered mood detector for pizzas

Pizza Hut is all set to install a one-of-its-kind AI-powered mood detector device that studies facial cues and expressions of customers and gives them recommendations for pizzas that best match their moods with their Your Mood, Your Pizza campaign.

With this, the brand becomes the first-ever QSR brand to use AI to understand the mood of its consumers to help them choose what they crave. This device is installed in select restaurants across Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

The mood detector uses innovative technology that offers a unique and personalised ordering experience. All you need to do is stand in front of the device, look into the screen, and leave it on the detector to calibrate your mood and flash its pizza recommendation before you.

The device uses a statistical model that detects facial expressions by analyzing landmarks on the face such as eye movements, smiles, frowns, etc. captured by the camera. The model compares these patterns against a database of hundreds of thousands of publicly available images. Customers' privacy is protected because the AI only stores face patterns as numbers and does not save any images in any format.

Aanandita Datta, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India said, "At Pizza Hut, we believe that dining is more than just eating - it's about the entire experience. With our new AI-powered mood detector, we're taking that experience to the next level by offering personalised pizza recommendations based on our customers' moods. We're thrilled to bring this innovative technology to our customers and offer a new and exciting way for them to interact with our brand. This is just one of the many ways that we're striving to provide the best possible service to our customers and can't wait to see their reactions!"

The AI-enabled device gives pizza recommendations in both veg and non-veg variants from Pizza Hut's new range of 10 exciting and unique flavours like Mazedar Makhni Paneer, Dhabe Da Keema, Cheezy Mushroom Magic, Mexican Fiesta, Awesome American Cheesy, and Nawabi Murg Makhni, among others.



