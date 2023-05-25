Sip on these five traditional summer drinks to beat the heat 

When the summer gets unbearable, cold beverages give us some respite. Many people swear by traditional homemade drinks rather than opting for something that’s market-brought and comes with preservatives. There are ample reasons why traditional summer drinks make for an essential part of our culinary culture. Drinks like Sattu Ka Sharbat, Chaas or even Aam Panna, for that matter, help you deal with the heat and keep your body hydrated. The best thing about these beverages is that they are high in flavour and often tantalise your tastebuds like none other.

Nimbu Paani

Let’s start the list with the basics. You can always trust simple lime water to help you stay hydrated in the summer season. Lemons have more water content and electrolytes that can help you fight against heat stroke. Also, it is believed that lemon detoxifies the body. So, what are you waiting for? Make a glass of delicious lime water and sprinkle some black salt for that extra flavour. You are going to love it.

Buttermilk

Also known as Chaas in many Indian households, buttermilk is a popular drool-worthy curd-based drink. It is tasty and undoubtedly a summer favourite. It would help if you accompanied your meals with a glass of buttermilk daily, especially during this time of the year. Chaas is beneficial for our digestive system. Moreover, adding other spices not only amps up its taste but also enhances its benefits.

Coconut water

It would be best if you always enjoyed the summer season with wholesome coconut water. This refreshing drink can instantly quench your thirst and make your heart happy. It’s natural and doesn’t come with any preservatives. Coconut water is also loaded with electrolytes that can keep your system hydrated and cool. So, you must stock up on enough coconuts at home.

Sattu Sharbat

Those who are from North India are familiar with this traditional savoury drink. Popular in Bihar, sattu sharbat can be the best drink to sip on, especially when the temperature is soaring. It’s super enticing and filling. Made with the goodness of roasted gram flour, sattu drink protects your body from immense heat. People make this with chilled water and a whole lot of spices.

Aam Panna

If you are done with too much Aam Ras, go for this spicy and tangy Aam Panna. This drink is typically prepared with raw mango pulp blended well with homely spices, including cumin, jeera and mint leaves. Aam Panna is good for your body and it will keep you refreshed.

Don’t forget to hydrate yourself extra this summer season.