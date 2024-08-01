Remembering seasons through local kitchens

Case in point: recently, I tasted a dish called ‘dharoti’ at a boutique home-stay in Himachal Pradesh—where I was visiting as part of a much-deserved break. To make it, a mix of urad and chana dal are soaked for hours, and subsequently ground with onion, garlic, coriander, red chillies and salt. Then, this robustly textured kaleidoscope is patted in by hand, between two bay leaves or lemon leaves—and then steamed.

Dharoti is typically served with plain rice and ghee, and is a delicacy that’s little-known across commercial portrayals of the cuisine. Yet, it is a dish of pride and uniqueness from the local kitchens of the Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh. The fact that the chef at our home-stay was encouraged to present the local cuisine of the communities around it is a much-needed step to ensure that these boutique resorts not only become a place to unwind for the travellers—but also the preservers of the culinary culture of their region.

I have personally been a big proponent of the pop-up culture that originally came up in India almost a decade ago, but has now found its wings and is taking off with newfound meaning. Here, it is not only about presenting a buffet at a hotel’s coffee-shop, but to actually have dedicated spaces that encourage dialogues around communities and their food. These not only bring the culinary skills of a chef to the table of the diners, but also creates a wholesome experience—where one leaves enriched with shared knowledge.

On this note, I asked Ali what she aims to achieve through her latest pop-up. To this, she said, “We romanticise fried foods like pakoras and bhajiyas as soon as the monsoon approaches, but there are so many seasonal greens in the monsoons. There is never a conversation around what the people of Lucknow eat, and it is always very market-oriented. So, this menu is special to me because I take inspiration from the different communities of Lucknow—and their approaches to this season, in terms of cooking.”