MTR clinches the Guinness World Record with the world's longest dosa at 123 feet

In a historic moment, 75 chefs from MTR created a 123-foot dosa to mark the 100th year of the popular South Indian food chain. The dosa, which was created in partnership with Lorman Kitchen Equipments, secured a Guinness World Record and became the world’s longest dosa.

Using the brand’s traditional red rice batter, the chefs prepared the iconic breakfast favourite at an event held at MTR’s factory in Bommasandra, Bengaluru. However, the milestone did not come easy. The team, headed by chef Regi Mathew, toiled for days till they perfected the art of preparing the record-breaking dosa.

Elated with the record, the chef took to Instagram to share a reel of the event. He captioned it saying, “I’m thrilled to announce a historic milestone at MTR! Proudly celebrating the 100th year anniversary with a Guinness World Records title for the longest dosa, measuring an incredible 123.03 feet!”