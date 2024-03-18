MTR clinches the Guinness World Record with the world's longest dosa at 123 feet

In a historic moment, 75 chefs from MTR created a 123-foot dosa to mark the 100th year of the popular South Indian food chain. The dosa, which was created in partnership with Lorman Kitchen Equipments, secured a Guinness World Record and became the world’s longest dosa.
Using the brand’s traditional red rice batter, the chefs prepared the iconic breakfast favourite at an event held at MTR’s factory in Bommasandra, Bengaluru. However, the milestone did not come easy. The team, headed by chef Regi Mathew, toiled for days till they perfected the art of preparing the record-breaking dosa.
Elated with the record, the chef took to Instagram to share a reel of the event. He captioned it saying, “I’m thrilled to announce a historic milestone at MTR! Proudly celebrating the 100th year anniversary with a Guinness World Records title for the longest dosa, measuring an incredible 123.03 feet!”
“Here’s to a century of tradition, flavour, and breaking records!” he wrote.
After a culmination of dedicated efforts, the dosa was enjoyed by both the company's employees and children from nearby local schools.
“This is a moment of immense pride for us. We were attempting for a 100 feet dosa, however, we have outdone ourselves and have created a 123 feet dosa. This monumental dosa is a celebration of our heritage and the love we have been receiving for generations,” said MTR CEO, Sunay Bhasin added.
He also added that the 123 feet dosa was a perfect celebration of the food joint’s 100-year legacy. Cooked on a specially built induction stove, the dosa shattered the previous world record of 54 feet.