Ras Malai becomes the second-best cheese dessert in the world; here's how you can make it at home

Stop! Before you make any dessert plans for the weekend, you might want to check out the sought-after '10 Best Cheese Desserts' list released by Taste Atlas. It has 10 cheese-based sweet treats from across the globe and if you have not tried all, then are you even a true-blue dessert connoisseur?
That being said, one dish that we know you have tasted and loved has also made it to the list. Yes, Bengal’s beloved ras malai has bagged the second spot as the best cheese-based dessert you can find across the globe. The Indian delicacy lost the top spot to Sernik from Poland made using eggs, sugar and twarog (a type of curd cheese).
Speaking of ras malai, this sweet and spongy, melt-in-the-mouth delicacy is prepared with a fresh cheese called chhena. You can prepare the chhena at home using milk, lemon juice and water. Stay with us as we list down the recipe below:
To make the ras malai, start by boiling milk and then curdling it by adding lemon juice. Drain the curdled milk using a cotton cloth and what is left with you is the chhena.
Keep it aside and then make small balls. Once done, dip these soft balls into boiling sugar syrup and cook them on medium flame.
For making the rabri, add condensed milk to your everyday use milk and bring it to a boil.
Once done, reduce the flame, add saffron and stir well. Then dip the sugary balls into this mixture and add chopped almonds and cardamon.
Let the dish cool at room temperature and then keep it in the refrigerator for a couple of hours.
Serve it chill and if you have a Holi party lined up by this weekend, you might want to give this recipe a shot.
Tell us how it tasted @indulgexpress on X.