Ras Malai becomes the second-best cheese dessert in the world; here's how you can make it at home

To make the ras malai, start by boiling milk and then curdling it by adding lemon juice. Drain the curdled milk using a cotton cloth and what is left with you is the chhena.

Keep it aside and then make small balls. Once done, dip these soft balls into boiling sugar syrup and cook them on medium flame.

For making the rabri, add condensed milk to your everyday use milk and bring it to a boil.

Once done, reduce the flame, add saffron and stir well. Then dip the sugary balls into this mixture and add chopped almonds and cardamon.

Let the dish cool at room temperature and then keep it in the refrigerator for a couple of hours.

Serve it chill and if you have a Holi party lined up by this weekend, you might want to give this recipe a shot.

