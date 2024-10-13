Five culinary gems from across India

Neyyappam is a popular sweet dish from Kerala, particularly made during festivals like Vishu and Onam. These rice flour pancakes are mixed with jaggery, grated coconut and cardamom, then fried in ghee until crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Often served with ripe bananas or coconut milk, neyyappam embodies the flavours of Kerala and is a delightful way to celebrate any occasion.