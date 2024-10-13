Five culinary gems from across India

India’s rich tapestry of cultures and traditions is reflected in its diverse culinary landscape, especially during festivals. Each region boasts unique dishes that are not only a treat for the palate but are also steeped in tradition. Here are five festive regional specialties from India that you absolutely must try.
Puran poli is a beloved sweet flatbread originating from Maharashtra, traditionally enjoyed during festivals like Gudi Padwa and Holi. This dessert features a filling made of jaggery and split yellow gram (chana dal), flavoured with cardamom and nutmeg. The dough, made from whole wheat flour, is rolled out and cooked on a hot griddle until golden. Served with ghee or milk, puran poli beautifully represents the festive spirit of Maharashtra.
Sandesh is a signature sweet from West Bengal. This delicate dessert is made from chhena (fresh cottage cheese) and is often flavoured with cardamom or saffron. Sandesh can be moulded into various shapes and is sometimes garnished with slivers of pistachio or dried fruits. Its light, melt-in-your-mouth texture and subtle sweetness make it a cherished treat in Bengali celebrations.
Neyyappam is a popular sweet dish from Kerala, particularly made during festivals like Vishu and Onam. These rice flour pancakes are mixed with jaggery, grated coconut and cardamom, then fried in ghee until crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Often served with ripe bananas or coconut milk, neyyappam embodies the flavours of Kerala and is a delightful way to celebrate any occasion.
Kaja, also known as double ka meetha, is a rich, syrupy dessert popular in Andhra Pradesh, especially during festivals like Diwali. Made from deep-fried dough layers soaked in sugar syrup, kaja is often flavoured with cardamom and garnished with nuts. This indulgent sweet is perfect for celebrations and showcases the region's love for rich, sweet flavours.
Bebinca is a traditional Goan dessert that is a must-try during festivals like Christmas. This layered coconut pudding is made from coconut milk, sugar, and eggs, creating a rich and decadent treat. Each layer is cooked separately, resulting in a beautiful, multi-layered cake. Bebinca is often served with a side of ice cream or fresh fruit, making it a festive favourite in Goan cuisine.
(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)