Off the eaten path

Trust Khandelwal to whip up a dish that is not just nutritious but also bursting with flavours – she can easily be the messiah for all the mothers who are struggling to feed healthy food to their kids who crave junk!

After the meal as we settled on the fragrant terrace to catch up, amidst the myriads of microgreens and herbs that she is growing there (which also find their way into the dishes), Khandelwal recalls her journey of building Fig and Maple from scratch in 2016 after her first cafe in Shahpur Jat.

Not only did she take a risky bet when she went on to open one of the country’s first ingredient-forward eatery, but her menu is quite audacious too.

An avid follower of her journey on social media as well, I learn she has just returned to the capital from a foraging trip to Ladakh. I know that we are in for a unique feast that will throw a spotlight on ingredients like Russian sage, wheat peas, rosehips and more.