Five desi sweets you can whip up during the festive season

In Indian households, desserts hold a special place, especially during festivals like Diwali, where the joy of celebrations is intricately woven with the sweetness of traditional treats. It’s hard to imagine festive moments without the indulgence of delicious sweets, as they symbolise love, happiness, and the warmth of togetherness. Be it the golden crunch of jalebis, the creamy richness of kheer, or the melt-in-your-mouth laddoos, these delights are an essential part of every celebration, creating memories that linger long after the festivities. This Diwali, if you’re looking to spread sweetness in your home with easy-to-make desserts, we’ve curated a list of five amazing treats that can be whipped up effortlessly. These simple yet delightful options will add that extra sparkle to your festive gatherings, filling the air with the irresistible fragrance of tradition and love.

Coconut ladoo

Indulge in the delightful sweetness of coconut laddoo, a traditional Indian dessert that offers a heavenly treat with every bite. Crafted with just a few simple ingredients, these soft, melt-in-your-mouth delights are made extra special with the use of condensed milk, which adds a rich, creamy sweetness that elevates their flavour. The tender coconut shreds lend a beautiful texture, while the minimal preparation makes this delicacy a favourite for festive occasions or quick indulgences.

Shrikhand

Looking to end your festive meals on a sweet note? Shrikhand is the perfect choice! This popular dessert, flavoured with saffron and cardamom, is a true treat for the senses. Loved across Maharashtra and Gujarat, its creamy, luscious texture, paired with its irresistible yellow-white hue, makes it as visually appealing as it is delicious. Each bite offers a burst of flavour that beautifully rounds off any elaborate meal, making Shrikhand the ideal finish to your festive feast.

Suji ka halwa

Suji ka halwa, a beloved household dessert, is a simple yet classic recipe cherished for its comforting flavours. Made with just a few basic ingredients — semolina, sugar, ghee, and water — it’s one of the go-to desserts for any occasion. The rich, golden texture and aromatic essence of ghee make each spoonful indulgent, while the addition of crunchy nuts enhances its taste, offering a delightful contrast.

Kheer

Whether served as a quick treat or a festive offering, kheer never fails to satisfy with its timeless appeal. Made by simmering rice in milk and sweetened with sugar or jaggery, this delicious pudding is delicately flavoured with cardamom and often enriched with saffron for a golden hue. Topped with roasted nuts and dried fruits, kheer offers a delightful blend of textures — smooth, creamy, and crunchy in every bite. Whether served warm or chilled, its comforting richness and aromatic spices make kheer an irresistible choice for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Jalebi

This crispy, syrup-soaked delight never fails to tantalise the taste buds. Made by deep-frying swirls of fermented batter and then dipping them in sugar syrup, jalebi has a unique texture — crispy on the outside and soft, juicy inside. Its vibrant golden-orange hue and spiralled shape make it visually appealing, while the burst of sweetness in every bite offers a delightful contrast to its crunchy exterior.

We hope you have a wonderful Diwali ahead!