ABCs of Atlantic diet

Ever heard of the Atlantic diet? Almost similar to the Mediterranean diet, the Atlantic diet helps in reducing the risk of developing metabolic syndrome and promotes heart health, as revealed by a recent study published in JAMA Network Open. As it is creating a buzz over the internet, let us get into the details of this popular diet.

Referring to the study published in JAMA Network Open, Dr Jaheerunnisha, Consultant Nutritionist at Renova Hospitals, explained, “The study conducted in Spain involved 200 families following the Atlantic diet plan and it showed health benefits such as reduced risk of developing metabolic syndrome. Eating more fish, legumes and vegetables lower the levels of Creactive protein. Fish contains omega – 3 fatty acids which again reduce inflammation and benefit for the heart health. Followers of this diet saw a reduced risk of developing metabolic syndrome, which includes, cholesterol levels, blood pressure, blood sugar control, belly fat or reducing waist circumference, risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.”

According to Dr Jaheerunnisha, Atlantic diet is essentially a traditional diet in northwest Spain and Portugal. It recommends three to four servings a week, of seafood and lean meat, a variety of seasonal vegetables and fruits. Though Atlantic diet and the Mediterranean diets looks alike, the main difference lies in the ingredients. While the latter is mostly plant based, the former includes fresh sea food and more.

Explaining the diet and its benefits, Dr Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician at Yashoda Hospitals, said that the Galician Atlantic diet, which is very similar to the Mediterranean diet, consists predominantly of unprocessed diet, seasonal foods from plants, nuts and seeds, whole grain bread, potatoes, cereal, fish and seafood, honey, legumes, chestnuts, fish, dairy, olive oil, eggs, meat, vegetables, and fruits. It is known to bring down metabolic syndrome risk significantly. This means lesser risks of future cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hypertension, strokes, dyslipidemia, cancers, etc. Healthy ageing, better quality of life, and even longevity have been attributed to this diet.

Indian diet, on the other hand, is high in processed foods, polished rice, etc. which makes it rich in high glycemic index. It means that it is readily assimilable after eating, thereby spiking blood sugars. High carb, high fat, low protein, low fibre: Indian diet is known to accelerate and expedite the onset of metabolic syndrome. “We need to incorporate the principles of Atlantic/Mediterranean diet where emphasis is given to raw unprocessed seasonal foods. We can include more of unpolished rice, multigrain rotis, foods rich in plant protein abundant in soya, chana dal, peanuts, rajma, milk, egg whites, white meat (avoiding red meat altogether), pulses, legumes, etc. in our diets to get similar health benefits. Avoiding sugars in all forms, trans fatrich fried foods also is important,” concluded Dr Dilip Gude.