Spirit of the Season

There was a time when a post-work drink meant the comfort of predictable pours, a short list of well-worn classics, retro ballads murmuring tales of heartbreak, and humble chakhna doing its best to keep up. That era, while nostalgic, has given way to something altogether more elevated. Over the past decade, India’s bar culture has undergone a remarkable renaissance — a quiet yet assured revolution that has redefined the very essence of indulgence.
Today, the country is home to some of Asia’s most acclaimed bars, where cocktails are no longer merely beverages — they are curated experiences, steeped in craft and a touch of theatre. Menus are artfully composed, ingredients are seasonal and bespoke, and every sip is an expression of sophistication. The contemporary Indian bar is not just a place to drink — it is a destination. A space to linger, to savour, and raise a glass to how far we’ve come.
In the eyes of those at the helm of the industry, 2025 is poised to be the year cocktails take centre stage — not simply as refreshments, but as expressions of artistry, culture and elevated living.
It’s about stoytelling
“Bartending has always been about more than just making great drinks – it’s about storytelling, craftsmanship, and most importantly, community,” says Yangdup Lama, co-founder of Delhi’s pioneering establishments Sidecar, Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy, and The Brook. “Over the years, I’ve witnessed the incredible evolution of India’s bar culture, and today, we are at a defining moment. The passion, innovation, and talent within our industry are undeniable, and it’s time for Indian bartenders to take their rightful place on the global stage.”
Indeed, bartending is no longer merely a craft — it’s a reimagining of the entire cocktail experience. Today’s discerning drinker is worldly, well-travelled, and expects more than just a good drink — they seek a narrative, an experience that rivals the best in the world. The most striking evolution in cocktail culture lies in this considered, sensory approach to drinking. In response, the country’s leading mixologists are embracing their roles as culinary artists — infusing, fermenting, clarifying, and crafting libations that transcend tradition, often blurring the lines between kitchen and bar.
As summer approaches, bars across the country are unveiling menus that both celebrate and elevate the season. At Japonico in Gurugram, restaurateur Sahil Sambhi embraces Japan’s minimal, playful ethos. “Our summer menu is all about refreshing, whimsical drinks that celebrate Japanese ingredients and anime-inspired storytelling,” he shares. “We’re crafting light, seasonal cocktails — think yuzu highballs, shiso spritzes, and umeshu-based creations that offer the perfect escape from the summer heat.”
Meanwhile, Minakshi Singh, co-founder of Sidecar, Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy, and The Brook, offers a tantalising glimpse of what’s to come: “Our summer special menu will be something that’s never been done before. We’ve championed seasonal menus since our first bar in 2012, and they’ve always been among our most anticipated launches. The new menu is set to debut next month — and we promise, it’ll be worth the wait.”
The spotlight also shines on Banng, the NCR’s current darling for contemporary Thai cuisine and a stellar bar programme to match. Deepali Gupta, AVP – Premium Brands at Impresario, explains the inspiration: “The Thai fruit cart is inherently a perfect antidote to summer, combining seasonal produce with time-honoured techniques like pickling. Banng’s bar programme reflects that same effortless seasonality, offering vibrant, summer-ready cocktails.”
Low on alcohol
A common thread across all these visionaries? The rise of low-ABV (beverages with a reduced alcohol content compared to standard alcoholic drinks) and no-ABV serves — refined, complex, and consciously crafted. “Our Flyweight series is a great example — low in alcohol but rich in character. The Gua-Wow (pink guava gin, salted plum water, lime cordial, CO₂) and Pickled Tink (bourbon, pickled mango, lime acids, CO₂) have been real crowd-pleasers,” Gupta notes.
Sambhi, too, is enthusiastic about the movement: “We’re launching a new line of bottled no-ABV cocktails. These are pre-batched, elegantly bottled, and made using house-ferments, teas, cordials, and Japanese botanicals. They’re designed to offer the same complexity and satisfaction as our spirited offerings — whether you’re going dry or simply slowing down, these drinks deliver the full cocktail experience without the alcohol.”
At OMO Cafe, fermentation takes a hyper-local, foraged approach. Grace Muivah, brand lead, explains: “At OMO, 70 percent of our ferments come from wild, foraged fruits of Northeast India. We let nature lead — there’s no added yeast — just the native microflora guiding the process. This season’s highlights include wild olive and mulberry ferments, served chilled, by the glass — pure, unadulterated expressions of place.”
From wild ferments to carbonated guava cocktails, India’s cocktail culture has embraced a new language — one that speaks of refinement, seasonality, and craftsmanship. As the mercury rises, one thing is certain: this summer, indulgence will be poured with intent and served with finesse.