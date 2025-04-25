Sips, bites, and vibes: This new pairing menu is a flavour playground

There’s a new energy pulsing through the capital’s culinary scene, and it goes by the name Dos Delhi—a vibrant new spot where global street food gets a bold, inventive spin, and the drinks are as dynamic as the décor. Helmed by Chefs Jatin Mallick and Julia Carmen De Sa, the culinary minds behind the acclaimed Tres, Dos is where cultures, flavours, and ideas collide—on the plate, in the glass, and all around you.
Dos is raising the bar (quite literally) with the launch of its all-new Beverage & Bar Snack Pairing Menu—a meticulously crafted experience where each cocktail and snack are designed to dance together, delighting the palate and sparking conversation with every sip and bite.
The approach is simple: food and drink should elevate one another. And with this pairing menu, they’ve gone all-in on curating matches that surprise and satisfy in equal measure. Expect a fusion of smoky, spicy, sweet, and savoury flavours that play off each other like an expertly orchestrated symphony.
Take the Truffle Spy—a sultry blend of gin, Martini Extra Dry, Cointreau, Campari, and truffle. It’s smooth, aromatic, and made for lingering moments. Pair it with the Truffle Parmesan Fries, and you’ve got elegance on overdrive.
Craving heat with a hint of mystery? Meet Dos Me Up, a punchy tequila cocktail spiked with wasabi, sour cream, agave, cilantro, and basil. It’s fire and flair in a glass, perfectly balanced by Charcoal Grilled Snack Peppers with Yam Hummus—a smoky, creamy delight that tempers the boldness with finesse.
For those with a sweet tooth and a love for richness, The Smirking Cacao brings dark rum, vanilla liqueur, spiced vermouth, cacao nibs, and cacao butter together in a drink that’s practically dessert. Its best companion? Buttered Edamame tossed with Thai Herbs and Lemongrass Ketchup—a quirky, luxurious twist on comfort snacking.
Prefer something light and zesty? The Hot Russian Zombie—vodka, elderflower, green apple, citrus, vanilla, and cinnamon—offers a crisp hit of freshness that finds harmony with the Potato Lavash layered with Avocado, Salsa Macha, and Chipotle Cheese Sauce.
And for the smoky tropic-lovers, the Sexy Lady Stunner is a sultry mix of whiskey, Martini Bianco, and roasted pineapple, made even more irresistible alongside Mustard Marinated Fish Belly Fingers with tangy Lemon Marmalade.
But let’s talk snacks—because at Dos, they’re not just a sideshow. These bites are bold, textured, and loaded with global inspiration. Whether it's the Guntur Chilli Glazed Crispy Chicken Wings with Spring Onion (perfect with a whisky-based highball), or the Sweet & Sour Green Candy Tomatoes served with Yogurt Tahina and Flour Crispies (a genius citrus-pairing), each plate is crafted to deliver contrast and ‘craveability’.
Don’t miss the Dos Magic Spiced Cassava Chips—light, crunchy, and served with Sriracha Cheese Ketchup, these are tailor-made for tequila. And for those in search of pure indulgence? The Freshly Baked Cheese Garlic Bread is gooey, golden, and a match made in heaven for a deep red wine sangria or a smooth whiskey spritzer.
This place isn’t just another trendy restaurant—it’s an atmosphere, a mood, a movement. Spread across two artfully designed floors with indoor and al fresco seating, the space pulses with an energy that shifts from mellow afternoons to electric evenings.
From the thoughtfully mixed drinks to the innovative, street-inspired dishes, the new pairing menu isn’t just about flavour—it’s about creating moments worth savouring. Whether you’re winding down after a long day, catching up over cocktails, or diving into a full-blown night of indulgence, this is where you come to sip, snack, and spark something unforgettable.
At 9 & 10, Fourth Ave Rd, Main Market, Block 8, Lodi Colony, New Delhi.