Sips, bites, and vibes: This new pairing menu is a flavour playground

There’s a new energy pulsing through the capital’s culinary scene, and it goes by the name Dos Delhi—a vibrant new spot where global street food gets a bold, inventive spin, and the drinks are as dynamic as the décor. Helmed by Chefs Jatin Mallick and Julia Carmen De Sa, the culinary minds behind the acclaimed Tres, Dos is where cultures, flavours, and ideas collide—on the plate, in the glass, and all around you.

Where flavour meets chemistry

Dos is raising the bar (quite literally) with the launch of its all-new Beverage & Bar Snack Pairing Menu—a meticulously crafted experience where each cocktail and snack are designed to dance together, delighting the palate and sparking conversation with every sip and bite.

The approach is simple: food and drink should elevate one another. And with this pairing menu, they’ve gone all-in on curating matches that surprise and satisfy in equal measure. Expect a fusion of smoky, spicy, sweet, and savoury flavours that play off each other like an expertly orchestrated symphony.