Café Fleur: Mehrauli via Milan

The idea for Café Fleur came about in an unexpected way. “My brother and I were standing in this empty courtyard one day and I thought, why not open a café?” renowned fashion designer, Varun Bahl, recalls. What began as a casual thought grew into a serious venture. Initially, the plan was to have a simple coffee shop with outdoor seating. However, the idea quickly evolved into something more sophisticated—a semi-closed space with a roof. “We wanted everything to be top class,” Bahl explains, mentioning that the food, coffee, and ambience all needed to meet the highest standards.

Bahl has made an entry into the world of hospitality with Café Fleur, located in the picturesque Ambawatta Complex in Mehrauli. The café opened its doors in early January. We checked it out and found it to be a space that blends Bahl’s love for fashion, design, and food into one unique experience.

The designer envisions Fleur to be more than just a café—Bahl wants it to be a community space where customers can feel at home. “I want people to feel comfortable, relaxed, and able to enjoy great food and coffee while having a chat,” he says. The café is designed with soft lighting, cozy seating, and subtle background music, creating an inviting mood. Bahl envisions this relaxed yet upscale ambience as the key to keeping customers returning. Fleur’s pet-friendly policy further enhances its inclusive and welcoming nature, ensuring that everyone—whether stopping by for a meal or simply passing through—feels at home.