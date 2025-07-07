Inside Delhi Food Walks’ new Kasol-Manali series with Anubhav Sapra—from hemp cafés to siddu spots

Joined by local entrepreneur Khushboo Barry, Sapra hops across iconic and lesser-known spots in the mountains. “It’s always good to go with someone who knows the place—someone who can take you around, tell you where to eat, what to avoid, and give you a deeper understanding of the place,” says Sapra—a principle reflected in much of his work outside Delhi, where he often collaborates with locals.

In the recently released first episode, the duo engages in long conversations with café owners, uncovering the stories behind their journeys. They dig into kosher-style chicken shipudim and German schnitzel at the 25-year-old Evergreen Café, sip hemp cappuccino at India’s first hemp café, Offlimits, and wrap up with a flaky “prashant” (croissant) at one of Kasol’s oldest German bakery.

Over six days, Sapra and his team explored Kasol and nearby spots—including Manikaran Sahib, a gurdwara in Kullu known for its natural hot springs and a langar that runs 24 hours. In search of an authentic Himachali dham, they travelled to Kailasha - The Himalayan Village, a resort in Kasol. “Himachali dham is similar in spirit to the wazwan in Kashmir,” says Sapra. “But unlike wazwan, which is mostly non-vegetarian, dham is entirely vegetarian.”