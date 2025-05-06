5 kitchen gadgets that will be your saviour this summer

Tackling the summer woes will be so much easier this year with these summer gadgets, which are not just cool, easy to use and help you make all your difficult job, so much easier. Whether you're trying to set curd or keeping your grocery clean and fresh, these summer gadgets will come to your rescue in a jiffy.
Yogurt can improve your gut, and overall, health if made right. Indian summer is often too hot and humid to make the curd go bad. All you need to go is ferment the curd at the right temperature to get more long-lasting probiotics. Buy one that fits your budget, it may range from INR 400 to INR 4000 and above.
This is the cleanest way to cut your watermelon is a watermelon slicer cutter like this. The mess-free way to slice a watermelon wouldn't need you to peel the fruit, just scoop the flesh out. In fact, you can reuse the fruit base as a jar to serve your summer coolers or cocktails.
Diluted drinks? Not anymore! No matter what beverage you prefer, these stainless steel whiskey balls or cubes will keep the taste the drink, pure. Forget about watering down your favourite drink with ice. Just imagine being able to sit and sip your strong old cold scotch, bourbon, or whiskey.
These sustainable grocery bags which saves plastic from ending up in oceans, lakes, and landfills, also keep your hot foods hot, and cold things cold. These layered thermal insulation fabric design keeps your food warm or cool and always fresh. Great for frozen groceries, produce, and even hot food items., this can, at times, also be used in place of your traditional cooler.
Ideal for making butter, buttermilk, lassi, cream, and curd, the madhani machine easily separates the curd. Easy to handle and can be operate with a comfortable grip, the smooth stainless steel surface is easy to use for effortless cleaning and maintenance. It's the season of drinking lassi and buttermilk and of course, you shouldn't lose time to buy it.