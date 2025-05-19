Chef Abhav Malhotra crafts condiments with sentiment and spice

Chef Abhav Malhotra has cooked up something truly special. Inspired by a conversation with his grandmother about seeing her face on packaged food, Abhav has brought this vision to life with a namesake line of artisanal condiments from heirloom masalas to fermented honeys. He cooked us a delicious four-course meal that showcases his upcoming product line.
We start off with a amuse-bouche, a spiced Labneh drizzled with the chef’s artisanal chilli oil and topped with pomegranate, microgreens, and mint. The pomegranate bursts in your mouth, and the acidity perfectly balances out the spicy chilli oil, while the creamy labneh ties everything together in a delightful bite.
For the appetiser, we dive into Hot honey prawn. Sautéed in fermented hot honey from the product line, the prawns were cooked to perfection, with just a hint of heat that lets their natural sweetness shine through. The raw mango slaw adds a refreshing zing, while the pickled shallots bring a sharp, briny note.
The chef then served us smoked roast chicken, mashed potatoes, and achaari broccoli for the main course. The chicken is smoky and juicy, and the mashed potatoes are so creamy they practically melt in your mouth. The achaari broccoli, tossed in Achaar Kranti, a ready-to-use pickle mix, packs a punch with its spicy, tangy kick. It’s the perfect contrast to the richness of the chicken and potatoes.
And just when we thought it couldn’t get better, the dessert arrives. A citrus posset with fermented ginger honey, topped with cardamom crumble and candied fennel. Sweet and tart, it’s a light and refreshing way to end the meal.
Soon to be available in stores.