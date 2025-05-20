Summer diet tips: Healthy food alternatives to beat the heat

As the temperatures rise, staying mindful of your diet becomes essential for maintaining energy, hydration, and overall well-being. Eating the right foods not only helps keep you cool but also supports your body’s natural balance during the hot summer months. Choosing fresh, light, and nutrient-rich options can make all the difference in feeling refreshed and healthy throughout the season.
Replace heavy and greasy food with salads
Start your healthy summer diet by replacing heavy, greasy meals with fresh, vibrant salads. Avoid oily and rich foods, and instead enjoy salads packed with crunchy vegetables, juicy fruits, nuts, and a light, refreshing dressing. It’s a simple yet effective way to stay nourished and energised this season.
Choose grilled or steamed proteins
When it’s hot out, skip the heavy fried stuff and go for grilled or steamed proteins instead. Think juicy grilled chicken, fresh fish, or steamed tofu, they’re lighter, tasty, and won’t weigh you down in the heat. Plus, they keep things healthy and easy!
Go for chilled soups
Just because it’s hot outside doesn’t mean you have to reach for sugary sodas or artificially sweetened drinks all the time. Those might cool you down momentarily but can leave you feeling sluggish or dehydrated later. Instead, why not try something healthier and just as refreshing, like chilled soups? These soups not only keep you hydrated but also give you a boost of vitamins and minerals. Plus, they’re easy to whip up in advance and keep in the fridge for a quick, guilt-free snack or light meal.
Rely on seasonal drinks
Kokum, a traditional coastal fruit, is well-known for its cooling and digestive benefits. Popular in summer drinks, it helps fight dehydration, acidity, and heatstroke. Similarly, sattu is a beloved summer staple in Indian homes, prized for its refreshing and energising effects. Packed with protein, fiber, and iron, sattu acts as a natural energy booster. A chilled glass of sattu water mixed with lemon and salt is perfect for staying hydrated, detoxifying the body, and curbing appetite during the hottest parts of the day.
Relish curd and curd products
Enjoying curd and its refreshing derivatives like buttermilk is a perfect way to stay cool and healthy during the summer months. These probiotic-rich foods not only soothe your digestive system but also help keep your body hydrated and energised. Whether it’s a chilled glass of tangy buttermilk or a bowl of creamy curd, these traditional delights are light, nutritious, and incredibly refreshing, making them a summer favourite for good reason!