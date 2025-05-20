Summer diet tips: Healthy food alternatives to beat the heat

Rely on healthy drinks, and hydrate yourself

Replace heavy and greasy food with salads

Start your healthy summer diet by replacing heavy, greasy meals with fresh, vibrant salads. Avoid oily and rich foods, and instead enjoy salads packed with crunchy vegetables, juicy fruits, nuts, and a light, refreshing dressing. It’s a simple yet effective way to stay nourished and energised this season.

Choose grilled or steamed proteins

When it’s hot out, skip the heavy fried stuff and go for grilled or steamed proteins instead. Think juicy grilled chicken, fresh fish, or steamed tofu, they’re lighter, tasty, and won’t weigh you down in the heat. Plus, they keep things healthy and easy!

Go for chilled soups

Just because it’s hot outside doesn’t mean you have to reach for sugary sodas or artificially sweetened drinks all the time. Those might cool you down momentarily but can leave you feeling sluggish or dehydrated later. Instead, why not try something healthier and just as refreshing, like chilled soups? These soups not only keep you hydrated but also give you a boost of vitamins and minerals. Plus, they’re easy to whip up in advance and keep in the fridge for a quick, guilt-free snack or light meal.