Simply Marièta: Gurugram’s new Euro-Asian kitchen that’s perfect for brunch

The dining experience reflects that thoughtfulness, with a well-curated, concise menu. We began our meal with a light snack of peri-peri popcorn, served while we waited for our starters. The Watermelon Feta Salad arrived soon after—a refreshing composition of watermelon blocks over mango purée, drizzled with salty feta, cucumber, and pine nuts. The combination brought a fresh, crisp sweetness with just the right touch of savoury—a must-have for anyone who loves the classic sweet-salty contrast in their salads.

For those who like a little flair, the Tableside Guac & Chips, smashed fresh right at your table, adds a playful touch of indulgence. Or you could lean seafood with the Yuzu Chilli Prawns, bright, citrusy, and fiery in all the right ways.

The Euro-Asian comforts continue with the dim sums—especially the Truffle Cream Cheese Dimsum, which simply melts in your mouth with its creamy, cheesy centre and soft, springy texture. It pairs beautifully with the herb oil served alongside. The Poached Chicken Wontons are another highlight—delicate parcels of soft-boiled chicken resting in a sauce of soy, ginger, and sweet chilli. It’s a simple, soulful dish that plays with spice, sweetness, and the warmth of sesame oil.