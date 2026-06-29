Why Chandannagore’s Jolbhora sandesh received a GI tag: The story behind Bengal's iconic sweet

A prank that made history

But this is only half the story. According to local legend, Jolbhora was invented in the 19th century by Surya Kumar Modak who ran the eponymous shop in Chandannagore. Now, it is of course run by his descendants. The story goes that the wife of the Telinipara Zamindar wanted to prank her son-in-law. She went to Modak to rescue her of this situation and asked him to prepare a sweet that had not been made by anyone so far.

After much trial and error, Modak prepared the jolbhora sandesh. When one looks at the item, on face value, it seems like a huge solid chunk of sandesh. But once you bite it, you realise that it’s actually hollow from the insides and is filled with a sugary syrup or nolen gur. In his times, it is said that Modak created the sandesh shaped like a palm fruit or taalshash with sugar syrup inside. An unsuspecting son-in-law of the zamindar took one bite of this delicacy and spilt the syrup on his clothes, leaves the family in splits. Since, then, there was no looking back and Jolbhora sandesh became one of the most loved sweets of Bengal.