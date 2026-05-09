The forgotten world of pathya: Healing foods in the Tagore household

Much of it sounds suspiciously like the kind of expensive “clean eating” menu in urban cafés today.

Take bhaater mar which is rice starch water. The cloudy liquid drained from boiled rice was routinely given to sick family members, exhausted children and the elderly. It restored hydration, provided easily digestible carbohydrates and soothed the stomach. Today, the same logic powers electrolyte drinks, congee bowls and gut-repair broths sold with a branding and clinical typography.

Then there were the soft vegetarian recovery meals that formed the backbone of Bengali restorative cooking. Thin moong dal with ginger. Lightly mashed potatoes with ghee. Green banana preparations for stomach health. Soft rice with boiled vegetables. Steamed or lightly sautéed greens. Homemade chhana.

The remarkable part is how naturally vegan-friendly many of these meals already were. Wellness in today’s world often treats plant-based eating like an elite scavenger hunt involving imported almond flour, nutritional yeast and ingredients that sound like they were invented in a Silicon Valley lab. Meanwhile, Bengali kitchens have mastered balanced vegetarian cooking centuries ago using pumpkin, bottle gourd, raw banana, spinach, ridge gourd, lentils, mustard, posto, coconut and seasonal greens.