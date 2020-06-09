Getting your ingredients right and straight of the farm can enhance the taste of that salad that you are planning to rustle up by several folds. Also, what if artificial intelligence could be used in growing the freshest vegetables? That’s where, city-based Simply Fresh India, comes in! The exotic vegetables here are grown with ample aid from hydroponic technology, AI and also several other sustainable methods. We were pleasantly surprised to find out that the farm is digitally controlled by an AI Platform called Farm in A Box, which determines and detects climate conditions and requirements for the produce. The salad raw material available ranges from lettuces, vine crops, leafy greens, microgreens, and fresh herbs.

Sachin and Shweta Darbarwar

Sachin Darbarwar, the founder and his wife Shweta, who is the co-founder have shared salad recipes that can be made at home from their fresh produce. Do check it out.





Crunchy Thai Salad with Peanut Dressing:



Ingredients:

For the salad:

Fresh kale: 2 cups

Arugula: 1 cup

Fruity peppers: ½ cup

Baby carrots: ½ cup

Parsley: ¼ cup

Red cabbage: - ½ cup

Green onions: 2 tablespoon

Roasted peanuts: ¼ cup of

A couple of mint leaves





For the dressing:

Peanut butter, creamy: ⅓ cup

Lime juice: 2 tablespoons

Honey or maple Syrup: 3 tablespoons

Vinegar: 1 ½ tablespoon

Low sodium soy sauce: 1 ½ teaspoon

Sesame oil: 1 teaspoon

Siracha: 1 teaspoon

Ginger, minced: ½ teaspoon

Garlic, minced: ½ teaspoon

Water: 1 tablespoon





Method:



In a large bowl, add sliced kale, arugula leaves, fruity peppers and baby carrots.

After that, add roughly chopped mint, and parsley leaves, red cabbage, chopped and green onions. Set the salad aside and prepare the dressing.

Blend all the above-mentioned dressing ingredients in a blender for around a minute to combine into a fine puree.

Add, salt, black pepper and water for desired consistency.

Serve with the desired amount of dressing to coat the salad and drizzle more if required.

Add crunchy roasted peanuts and serve.