JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru to celebrate 'Oktoberfest'

As the festival season kicks in across the country, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru is set to begin their Oktoberfest at their inhouse microbrewery The Merak Brewhouse from September 17 to October 1. Inspired by a century-old German folk festival of the same name, Oktoberfest will present a range of treats for the diners to indulge in.

Some of the delicacies include the authentic cheese platter (with Brie, Smoked Gouda, Fried Camembert with onion jam), sausages and brats in curry sauce with buns and kraut on the side, and traditional Pork Roast. Lesser-known desserts like the Buchteln (baked sweet bun with jam and sweet curd fillings), Powidltascherl (plum jam turnovers), Topfentascherl (curd pastry), and the Viennese Apfelstrudel (Classic Apple strudel). To perfectly pair all of these, there will be Stout — a dark English ale brewed with the dark malts — along with other ranges of beers.

INR 1,700++. September 17 onwards. At Merak Brewhouse, JW Marriott Bengaluru, Vittal Mallya Road.