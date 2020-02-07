Love is in the air! And what better way to get into the spirit than with roses. From fruity lychee concoctions to tea-infused numbers, here’s our choice of rose-themed cocktails in the city:



The Reservoire

Notes of fresh pomegranate and pineapple juice fused with rose water dominate the Hawaiian Valentine cocktail. White rum and triple sec add some punch to the drink. Rs. 450++. At Koramangala

High Ultra Lounge

The recently launched Moonlight at this lounge is an invigorating mix of ginger, lemongrass, rose syrup and lychee boosted with vodka. Topped with rose petals, it makes for a pretty sight. Rs. 600++. At Malleshwaram





URU Brewpark

The suggestively named Slutty Aphrodite at this brewery boasts a blend of rose water, sparkling rosé and vodka infused with strawberry sencha tea. The drink is finished with edible gold dust. Rs. 550++. At JP Nagar





Nevermind Bar and Social

The Lady Rose at this bar is one from their Botanical Garden section that celebrates flowers and leaves. Combining rose tea-infused vodka, rose syrup, lime juice and egg whites, this one promises to be heady. Rs. 510 ++. At Indira Nagar

Raahi – Neo Kitchen and Bar

With a liqueur made of dried rose petals, rose water and vinegar, and lychee extracts, the smokey Chaucer’s Story looks as dramatic as it sounds. The Absolut vodka in the drink adds the much-needed kick. Rs. 495++. At Shanthala Nagar







anagha@newindianexpress.com @anaghzzz