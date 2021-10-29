In conversation with one of the youngest master blenders in the world, Julienn Fernandes

One of the youngest master blenders in the world, Julienn Fernandes, didn’t always think she would end up in the world of whisky. The former student of forensic science tells us, “Since school, I’ve been really interested in science, which is now a major part of my job. I’d always liked doing experiments and creating different concoctions – adding different ingredients and seeing what the results were.” Her company Distell Group, now brings one of their award-winning blends, Scottish Leader, to Karnataka. We speak to her about the Scotch, her career, and what if feels like to be a woman in such a male-dominated industry:

How does one go from being into forensic science to being a master blender?

I went on to university to study forensic science, which is based on analysis and problem solving. Almost a scientific treasure hunt. Not many people who study forensic science go into the whisky industry – most go into police or medical research. I did a work placement for a whisky research organisation and instantly fell in love with not only the liquid but also the category. It opened my eyes to what was possible. After leaving university I really wanted to work in whisky and eventually got my job with Distell – overseeing the blending of the full portfolio of single malt and blended Scotch whiskies.It’s a bit of an unusual pathway and was risky but I took the gamble and it paid off.

Tell us about Scottish Leader and its flavour profile?

Scottish Leader offers contemporary and complex, yet well-balanced notes. One can nose salty sea air sprinkles with some freshly-squeezed citrus. It has a taste melange of honey sweetness and citrus freshness drizzled over nutty toffee and freshly chopped oak with a finish of sweetly spiced smoke and smashed black peppercorns.

How is it best enjoyed?

I love that Scottish Leader can be enjoyed and appreciated by everyone. It is highly versatile and works just as well as it does neat or on ice as it does in a cocktail or mixed drink. I really love how the smoky tail lingers when in a cocktail and we have a broad range of expressions that offer different taste experiences.

What kind of food pairing do you recommend with Scottish Leader?

For Indian cuisine, I’d suggest Chicken Tikka. With regards to American food, I’d say Pork Chops or BBQ Spare Ribs would go best. With Chinese, one can try Pepper Garlic Squid or Clam. A wood-fired pizza would be a great pairing too and when it comes to dessert, a Salted Caramel Tart would be ideal.

What do you feel about India as a market?

Scotch whisky is beginning to find favour with millennial drinkers in India. These consumers are affluent, flavour curious, influenced by global trends and are open to experimentation looking for new experiences.

What is it like being a woman in this industry?

I’ve been very fortunate to work with some amazing men and women who have been mentors to me and have given me lots of encouragement and advice. The whisky industry is a wonderful industry to be a part of and my experience is that I have not been treated differently due to my gender.



Rs 1,500 upwards