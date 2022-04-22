Indian dishes get a modern twist at And It Was Called Yellow in Bengaluru

Named after a popular Coldplay song, And It Was Called Yellow is a new restaurant in Sahakarnagar. The menu of this ‘modernist desi bar and kitchen’ offers an eclectic spin on some Indian favourites. When we

heard about dishes such as Charcoal Thatte Idli, Black Rice Pesarattu Taco and Wild Mushroom Haleem, we knew we had to pay them a visit.



The Beetroot Sheekh was the first dish on the table. The pink-coloured kebabs were stuffed with creamy feta, and were a great start to the meal. The Layers of Heaven is a signature invention by the chef. Layered paratha filled with smokey cheese that oozes out when bitten into — a must try! Next we had the Jhalmuri Puchka Shots. The dish, described as ‘Kolkata multiplied’, has puchkas stuffed with multigrain puffs and jhal muri masala. The Bhoot Jolokia Prawns, served like a prawn cocktail, had delicate coastal flavours apart from the spice of the chilli.



Main course began with a comforting Amritsari Chana Paneer. The winning combination of chole and soft paneer came to-gether in this dish that was served with an ajwain lachha paratha. Another unique

dish to try is the Kadai Chicken served with Benne Dosa. Dessert followed suit and was as experimental as the other courses. Truffled Rasgulla was rasgullas encased in tempered chocolate and served on a bed of Irish cream. With innovative and delicious dishes, this spot is a great addition to the area’s dining scene.



Rs1,200 for two. At Sahakarnagar

anagha@newindianexpress.com

@anaghzzz