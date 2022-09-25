What if we say that you can experience the joy of a culinary trail across several Indian states in Bengaluru? Starting this weekend, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru presents Grand Trunk Road Specials – a special meal consisting of some of the best dishes from the cuisines one can find spanning the Grand Trunk Road.

One of the oldest and longest trade routes, the Grand Trunk Road stretches from Kabul through Lahore, Delhi, and Kolkata to Chittagong in Bangladesh. As a result, the diverse cuisine found across this route includes Afghani, Pakistani, Kashmiri, Persian, Punjabi, Awadhi, Lucknowi, and Bengali dishes. Executive Chef Dirham Haque noted, “We have recreated the magic of the Grand Trunk Road culinary trail hoping to bring back the heritage and nostalgia for our guests.”

This special meal is available for two weekends including two Sunday brunches. The menu features variants of biryanis (like Nawabi Tarkari Biryani and Dum Pukht Gosht Biryani), bread (like Taftoon Harissa and Laal Kulcha), kebabs (like Galouti Kebab, Gosht Gola Kebab Heeng Mattar Ki Tikki, Sindhi Macchli Tikka), lost favourites (like Litti Chokhha on a live station), and sweet treats (like Shufta).

₹1,950++ upwards. September 23 onwards. At CUR8, Ganganagar. Details: +917619146004.