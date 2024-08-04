Discover comfort food heaven at this new weekend buffet in Chennai

Sometimes, all you need is a plate full of familiar flavours to make everything feel right. Annam Cafe’s weekend lunch buffet seems like a haven for comfort food. Located inside the Phoenix Market City, this culinary gem offers a delightful spread of South Indian classics and we gave it a try.

Upon entering, we were charmed by the restaurant’s polished wooden interiors, adorned with authentic Chettinad artefacts. The ambience set a warm and inviting tone, perfect for a leisurely weekend lunch.

Our culinary journey began with the refreshing Moong dal tomato shorba, which set the tone for what was to come. This soup-like starter was light, yet flavourful, and prepared our palates for the feast ahead.

Among the starters, the Nethili fry and Chilli garlic chicken lollipop stood out. Being ardent lovers of fish, we savoured the crispy Nethili fry, perfectly seasoned and cooked to golden perfection. The tender and juicy chicken lollipop, with its spicy and tangy marinade, delighted our taste buds. The Cauliflower chilli dry, which bore a striking resemblance to Chicken lollipop, was equally flavourful.

The main course was a feast for the senses. We first tried the Hyderabad biriyani paired with Malabar chicken curry. The biriyani, with its aromatic spices and tender pieces of meat, was delectable, though it leaned towards the drier side. However, this was compensated for by the creamy, indulgent Malabar chicken curry. The combination was a match made in culinary heaven.

The Chicken manchurian found its perfect balance when paired with the fragrant basil chilli egg fried rice.

The salads and raita deserved a special mention, with the green salad and masala peanut chaat being our favourites. For those craving homely comfort food, the buffet also offers plain rice, curd rice, and tomato pepper rasam. The naan and dal tadka were also worthy additions to the spread.

The chocolate brownie was rich and fudgy, a perfect treat for chocolate lovers. The hot, crispy gulab jamun paired with ice cream provided a delightful contrast of temperatures and textures, offering a sweet and satisfying end to our culinary adventure.