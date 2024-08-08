This lifestyle pop-up exhibition in Chennai delivers diverse culinary treats

Our quest for regional flavours in Chennai brought us to the Food of Madras pop-up at Hermoso Studio, Nungambakkam, a vibrant event supporting local lifestyle entrepreneurs. As we stepped inside, we were immediately struck by the lively atmosphere, with stalls brimming with food, clothes, and jewellery. With about 35 stalls to explore, we knew we were in for a treat. From delectable food to stylish fashion and exquisite jewellery, there was something to tantalise every sense.

However, being food enthusiasts, we gravitated toward the food stalls. The first thing that caught our eye was the wide variety of khakhras on display. We opted to try the Schezwan Khakhra. It was exactly what we had hoped for—spicy, crispy, and utterly satisfying. The stall also offered familiar favourites and classic flavours including garlic, jeera, and masala.

Our sweet tooth led us to sample a unique dessert: an eggless pineapple caramel tart. This innovative treat featured caramelised pineapple with a hint of lemon, creating a delightful balance of sweetness and tanginess. It was a refreshing departure from the usual desserts, with just the right amount of sugar.

Amidst the baked goods, we were pleasantly surprised to find a biriyani stall. We couldn’t resist trying the mutton biriyani, served with a side of salad. The portion was perfect for one person, and while the rice was slightly sticky, the well-cooked meat more than made up for it. The flavours blended harmoniously, making it a satisfying dish overall.

Continuing our culinary adventure, we indulged in gooey chocolate cakes. The rich chocolate flavour was spot-on, though the texture was a tad dry. Despite that, we enjoyed every bite.

After indulging in sweets, we decided to cleanse our palates with something refreshing—fruit popsicles. The vibrant colours and flavours drew us in, and we chose a mango popsicle. The best part? These popsicles were sugar-free, making them a guilt-free treat that offered a cool respite from the scorching heat.

To round off our tasting journey, we tried a mocktail from another stall. The Mart cooler, a refreshing blend of kiwi, citrus, mint, and ginger, was the perfect drink to sip on. Each ingredient balanced the others beautifully, making it a delightful end to our food exploration.

We left with our taste buds satisfied and a newfound appreciation for Chennai's culinary scene.