Celebrate Father’s Day in style at this hotel in Chennai

Indulge in a chocolate adventure: Bond with your dad over a fun and educational chocolate-making session! Learn the secrets behind Fabelle's delectable creations, craft your own truffles, and savour a gourmet chocolate hamper.

At Fabelle. June 15 and 16.

Treat him to a lavish brunch: Celebrate in style with a lavish buffet featuring a wide range of national and international delicacies. Capture special moments with your dad and make it a truly memorable occasion.

At Madras Pavilion. On June 16, 12:30-3:30PM.

For the Love of Classics: Enjoy a taste of tradition with Café Mercara's signature Baked Alaska. This delightful dessert features a delicate sponge cake base, creamy ice cream, and a beautifully torched meringue topping.

At Café Mercara. On June 15 and 16.

Celebrate with exquisite Italian cuisine: Treat your dad to a special Italian brunch in an elegant setting. Enjoy a curated menu crafted for the occasion and make memories that last a lifetime.

At Ottimo Cucina Italiana. On June 16.

Embark on a Culinary Journey through Asia: Pamper your dad with a delightful brunch showcasing a diverse array of Asian flavours. From mouthwatering sushi to aromatic dim sums, Pan Asian offers an unforgettable culinary adventure.

At Pan Asian. On June 16.