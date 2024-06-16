Celebrate Father’s Day in style at this hotel in Chennai

This Father's Day, show your dad how much you care with an unforgettable experience at ITC Grand Chola! From indulging in luxurious chocolate making to enjoying a delicious brunch, the hotel has got something for everyone.
Indulge in a chocolate adventure: Bond with your dad over a fun and educational chocolate-making session! Learn the secrets behind Fabelle's delectable creations, craft your own truffles, and savour a gourmet chocolate hamper.
At Fabelle. June 15 and 16.
Treat him to a lavish brunch: Celebrate in style with a lavish buffet featuring a wide range of national and international delicacies. Capture special moments with your dad and make it a truly memorable occasion.
At Madras Pavilion. On June 16, 12:30-3:30PM.
For the Love of Classics: Enjoy a taste of tradition with Café Mercara's signature Baked Alaska. This delightful dessert features a delicate sponge cake base, creamy ice cream, and a beautifully torched meringue topping.
At Café Mercara. On June 15 and 16.
Celebrate with exquisite Italian cuisine: Treat your dad to a special Italian brunch in an elegant setting. Enjoy a curated menu crafted for the occasion and make memories that last a lifetime.
At Ottimo Cucina Italiana. On June 16.
Embark on a Culinary Journey through Asia: Pamper your dad with a delightful brunch showcasing a diverse array of Asian flavours. From mouthwatering sushi to aromatic dim sums, Pan Asian offers an unforgettable culinary adventure.
At Pan Asian. On June 16.