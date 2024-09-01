This café in Chennai offers breakfast delight with a French flair

Step into The Tuscan Table in Chennai, and you will be instantly transported to a world where rustic charm, gothic elegance, and French sophistication blend seamlessly. We decided to explore their newly launched breakfast menu, and it was nothing short of delightful.

The first thing that caught our eye is the unique interiors. The Tuscan Table stands out from the usual bright and vibrant cafés scattered around the city, offering an ambience that feels both timeless and captivating.

Settling into our seats, we were greeted with a classic French breakfast platter that looked as beautiful as it tasted. The spread included a freshly baked butter croissant, sourdough bread, crispy bacon, a perfectly cooked bullseye egg, and a side of mango baked beans, accompanied by butter, cheese, and fresh orange slices. Although the platter was quite filling, we couldn’t complain. The butter croissant lived up to its name — soft and buttery, melting in your mouth with each bite. The mango baked beans, with their jam-like consistency, added a surprising hint of sweetness that balanced the dish beautifully.