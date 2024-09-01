This café in Chennai offers breakfast delight with a French flair

Step into The Tuscan Table in Chennai, and you will be instantly transported to a world where rustic charm, gothic elegance, and French sophistication blend seamlessly. We decided to explore their newly launched breakfast menu, and it was nothing short of delightful.
The first thing that caught our eye is the unique interiors. The Tuscan Table stands out from the usual bright and vibrant cafés scattered around the city, offering an ambience that feels both timeless and captivating.
Settling into our seats, we were greeted with a classic French breakfast platter that looked as beautiful as it tasted. The spread included a freshly baked butter croissant, sourdough bread, crispy bacon, a perfectly cooked bullseye egg, and a side of mango baked beans, accompanied by butter, cheese, and fresh orange slices. Although the platter was quite filling, we couldn’t complain. The butter croissant lived up to its name — soft and buttery, melting in your mouth with each bite. The mango baked beans, with their jam-like consistency, added a surprising hint of sweetness that balanced the dish beautifully.
Next up was the Caprese three-layered eggs, a masterpiece served with sourdough breadsticks and a side of mushrooms. The combination of eggs, pesto sauce, fresh basil, and tangy tomato sauce made this dish a standout. The tomato sauce added a burst of flavour that elevated the eggs to a whole new level, making it an absolute must-try.
To complement our meal, we sipped on a lavender vanilla cortado and a macchiato, both served in charming, aesthetically pleasing cups. These classic European beverages paired well with the breakfast, adding a comforting warmth to the experience.
We also sampled the Basil pesto roasted chicken sandwich. While the ingredients were simple — pesto sauce, tender chicken, fresh basil, and cherry tomato sauce — the sandwich was elevated by the focaccia bread. Though it was a tad dry compared to the other dishes, each bite was still worth savouring.
We gave into sugary sins as we arrived at the highlight of our breakfast adventure — the croissants! We couldn’t resist trying two of their newly launched flavours. The strawberry croissant, filled with creamy cheese and topped with white chocolate, was bursting with strawberry goodness in every bite. Equally delightful was the pistachio croissant, filled with rich pistachio cream. Hot and soft, it delivered a perfect blend of flavours that left us craving more.
We concluded our breakfast journey with a refreshing blueberry cold brew, a drink that provided an instant burst of blueberry flavour, making it the ideal companion for Chennai’s warm weather.
If you like to have a hearty yet plush breakfast, then The Tuscan Table is the place to go to.
Meal for two: INR 1,000. From 8 am onwards. At Fourth Main Road, RA Puram
