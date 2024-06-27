Introducing a new destination for coffee lovers, offering a diverse range of beverages and delicious snacks

Falling in love with coffee and finding it indispensable is a cherished journey for true aficionados. In Hyderabad, where coffee is revered, many cafés are opening to cater to this passion. Among them, Bagh Beans in Jubilee Hills is the new addition. Founded by three friends — Sarita Sarkar, Shashank Naidu, and Bhargav Paramkusham — this cosy spot is perfect for gathering with friends over delightful brews or enjoying a quiet moment with a book. Enveloped in lush greenery, the coffee haven features charming exteriors adorned with vibrant foliage. Inside, the café bursts with colours in the form of delicate handcrafted artwork. A unique highlight is the tiger-themed décor, inspired by co-owner Shashank’s fascination with the majestic animal. Having grown up in Assam, he admired tigers (known as bagh in Hindi) for their bravery and beauty. This passion is reflected in the stunning tiger paintings (made by him) that adorn the café, adding a bold and captivating touch.
They source their coffee and tea from various regions across the country, offering a wide array of beverages. Watching the coffee being prepared is a delight, as the addictive aroma fills the air, enveloping you in a sense of warmth and happiness. What sets this eatery apart is its diverse menu, which features not only delectable Italian starters but also amazing desi finger foods like samosas and cutlets to suit every palette.
We began with their signature drink, the Orange espresso. This exquisite blend of espresso and orange offered a perfect balance, neither too flavoured nor too bitter. The harmonious fusion of tastes made it an exceptional and delightful sip. What truly brought a wide smile to our faces was the irresistibly enticing Biscoff Frappé. Adorned with a Biscoff biscuit, this milky and sweet delight was fulfilling to the core. When it came to the food, we thoroughly enjoyed the Cheese balls. These delectable orbs were perfectly crispy on the outside and wonderfully gooey on the inside. We also savoured the Bruschetta, a dish that resembled a piece of art. This Italian treat featured sliced tomatoes and cheese elegantly arranged on slices of bread and topped with various herbs. The Pomodoro Spaghetti, on the other hand, was bursting with the rich flavour of tomatoes and other quintessential ingredients.
From the desi selections, we indulged in Chicken cutlets and Veg cutlets. Both variations were impeccably crafted and richly flavoured, offering a fantastic culinary experience. We couldn’t leave without indulging in the authentic Latte and Cappuccino, beautifully crafted with intricate patterns on the foam, making each sip an experience to cherish!
Rs 500 upwards for two.
At Jubilee Hills.