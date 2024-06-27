Introducing a new destination for coffee lovers, offering a diverse range of beverages and delicious snacks

They source their coffee and tea from various regions across the country, offering a wide array of beverages. Watching the coffee being prepared is a delight, as the addictive aroma fills the air, enveloping you in a sense of warmth and happiness. What sets this eatery apart is its diverse menu, which features not only delectable Italian starters but also amazing desi finger foods like samosas and cutlets to suit every palette.

We began with their signature drink, the Orange espresso. This exquisite blend of espresso and orange offered a perfect balance, neither too flavoured nor too bitter. The harmonious fusion of tastes made it an exceptional and delightful sip. What truly brought a wide smile to our faces was the irresistibly enticing Biscoff Frappé. Adorned with a Biscoff biscuit, this milky and sweet delight was fulfilling to the core. When it came to the food, we thoroughly enjoyed the Cheese balls. These delectable orbs were perfectly crispy on the outside and wonderfully gooey on the inside. We also savoured the Bruschetta, a dish that resembled a piece of art. This Italian treat featured sliced tomatoes and cheese elegantly arranged on slices of bread and topped with various herbs. The Pomodoro Spaghetti, on the other hand, was bursting with the rich flavour of tomatoes and other quintessential ingredients.