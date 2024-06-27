Ever since cafe culture caught on in Hyderabad, several of us have a favourite spot we frequent for work meetings, catching up with buddies or simply for a solo date with a cup of coffee and an engrossing read. This week, we were overjoyed to have discovered a new café in town that uplifted us with Bossa nova music, specialty coffee and delicious eats. It reminded us of the significance for a ‘third place’ (a place other than work or home) in our lives to foster relaxation, as coined in the 1989 book The Great Good Place.
Spreading over two floors with lush greenery in every cor ner, Fienfi has working stations, and quiet nooks in a minimal and contemporary setting. We took a spot opposite the aromatic coffee station and called for the Coco lychee coffee and Yuzu peach espresso, both of which had layered flavours blending delicious fruitiness with coffee. From small plates, we tried the Chicken kara-age, which was delicious with its super juicy meat and crunchy exterior.
Next, we tried the Prawn ghee roast variant that completely hit the mark with its SouthIndian style ghee roast topping, with a blend of robust spices, fried curry leaves and a creamy ghee after taste. Sitting pretty atop a base of guacamole, the toast would be on our must-try list, especially for folks who enjoy a spicy kick in their food. “Fienfi is an amalgamation of two French words meaning fusion and fresh. In line with this, our food is a creative fusion of cuisines and flavours,” says Vikash Vumudi, chef at Fienfi.
We called for the OG cold coffee to cool off the spice and perused through the menu that had a variety of options including smoothie bowls, salads, meal bowls and allday breakfast options aside from an extensive beverage menu with signature coffees. Scrumptious fusion eats and specialty coffees are a highlight at this new Jubilee Hills café We moved on to try the Indie bowl, which had a wholesome balance of chicken, coriander rice, sautéed veggies and salad served alongside an onion sauce and garlic curd. The dish was remarkably light and balanced.
The Harissa burrata fettuccine was a revelation too, with a mild tanginess to the sauce and burrata that made the dish exceedingly creamy, the pasta dish was a step away from the classics, however, equally satisfying.
For those who love their red meat, we would recommend the Lamb pizza that was all parts decadent with minced lamb, japaleños and the most succulent pieces of lamb as a topping on a light base. We ended our joy-sparking meal with the Tiramisu French toast that was not too sweet, yet enjoyable to the last bite.
Rs 1,500 for two.
At Jubilee Hills