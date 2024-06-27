Scrumptious fusion eats and specialty coffees are a highlight at this new Jubilee Hills café

Ever since cafe culture caught on in Hyderabad, several of us have a favourite spot we frequent for work meetings, catching up with buddies or simply for a solo date with a cup of coffee and an engrossing read. This week, we were overjoyed to have discovered a new café in town that uplifted us with Bossa nova music, specialty coffee and delicious eats. It reminded us of the significance for a ‘third place’ (a place other than work or home) in our lives to foster relaxation, as coined in the 1989 book The Great Good Place.

Spreading over two floors with lush greenery in every cor ner, Fienfi has working stations, and quiet nooks in a minimal and contemporary setting. We took a spot opposite the aromatic coffee station and called for the Coco lychee coffee and Yuzu peach espresso, both of which had layered flavours blending delicious fruitiness with coffee. From small plates, we tried the Chicken kara-age, which was delicious with its super juicy meat and crunchy exterior.

Next, we tried the Prawn ghee roast variant that completely hit the mark with its SouthIndian style ghee roast topping, with a blend of robust spices, fried curry leaves and a creamy ghee after taste. Sitting pretty atop a base of guacamole, the toast would be on our must-try list, especially for folks who enjoy a spicy kick in their food. “Fienfi is an amalgamation of two French words meaning fusion and fresh. In line with this, our food is a creative fusion of cuisines and flavours,” says Vikash Vumudi, chef at Fienfi.