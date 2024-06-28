This popular café, known for employing people with special needs, has opened a beautiful new outlet in Kokapet

Sometimes, all you need is a good heart to make people happy. Step into Echoes, a popular café in the city, and be prepared for surprises. Known for crafting a unique dining experience, the eatery employs individuals with special needs — those with speech and hearing impairments — who cater to your every request wholeheartedly. Those familiar with the idea, know that unique codes identify dishes here, while customers place their orders using notepads. Tables are equipped with light bulbs to signal servers, creating an innovative experience. In an exciting news for food lovers, Echoes has recently opened a new outlet for Hyderabadis. Owned by Sahib Sarna and Shivansh Kanwar, the brand’s mission is to create employment opportunities for specially-abled individuals. We visited the newly opened Kokapet outlet to immerse ourselves in its welcoming ambience and savour the culinary delights.

The eatery offers a serene tropical escape with its beautifully designed space. The al fresco dining area with lush greenery, provides comfortable seating bathed in sunlight, creating a soothing atmosphere. After going inside, we were captivated by the contemporary décor with a charming vintage touch. Vibrant paintings add splashes of colour and charm, while the attractive brick wall interiors further enhance the inviting ambience.