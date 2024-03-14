Here's what one can try at Kurry Patta's new outlet

There is no right time to dig into soft idlis or crispy dosas, served with a bowl of piping hot sambar and flavourful chutneys. And it’s a double bonanza when you also get a comforting Chana Bhatura and spicy Pav Bhaji.
Kurry Patta’s recently-opened outlet at Hungerford Street offers all this and more, and we had a delightful meal there.
The outlet boasts modern interiors with a wooden finish. A genial staff greeted us. The founders — Anant and Prium Kanoria’s love for food, and the expert guidance of their restaurateur father, gave birth to the eatery a few years ago. While their outlet on Lake Road is a popular joint for vegetarian Indian dishes, the new outlet too, makes for a perfect spot to catch up with friends, cousins, or family over good food.
What’s amazing about Kurry Patta’s newest space is the old-school vibe. Besides the chilled glasses of buttermilk, we also tried the ’90s kids’ special cola float, before the Chinese bhel made its way to our table. The saucy, tangy, and slightly crispy bhel took us back in time.
The huge, fluffy white ball of Bhatura arrived in no time , and was paired with spicy chana and onion rings. It had our hearts. The delectably zesty Pav Bhaji was wiped off in no time. The Vegetable biryani too, was pretty comforting. Loaded with veggies like cauliflower, potatoes, carrots and dry fruits, the mild spicy rice filled us with joy.
Their tangy, savoury, South Indian dishes were indeed the stars of the show, be it the crispy Onion Rava Dosa or the soft Podi Idlis laden with ghee. With the piping hot sambar, coconut chutney and tomato, garlic and onion chutney for company, our plates were empty in no time. The most interesting dish was definitely the gunpowder paper dosa, which did not lose its crunch. We couldn’t help having another serving. With both our hearts and tummies full, we wound up with the irresistible hot chocolate fudge.
Price for two: Rs 500+