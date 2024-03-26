Explore the choicest South-Indian delicacies from Idlygo!

If South Indian food is your calling, then you must consider visiting your nearest Idlygo outlet. While we tried our meal from the Sector V outlet, the most recent one is their outlet in Howrah. Conceptualised during the pandemic to create employment opportunities and to provide healthy and hygienic meals at affordable prices to the common man, Idlygo now has more than five outlets across all corners of the city.
“We started with cycles vending of two idlis at Rs 15 around the Dalhousie area in Kolkata in Feb 2022. We launched our first brick-and-mortar cafe at Girish Park, a year later. In less than a year we have expanded to more than five outlets across the city,” says founder Anup Kanodia.
Their menu looked authentic and we decided to try a bunch of stuff on their menu. We started with their Dahi Vadas, dunked in curd and topped with sweet chutney and savoury boondi. We also snacked on Paniyaram, which are pan-fried dumplings made with fresh vegetables, fermented urad dal and rice batter. Served with coconut chutney and sambar, this is perfect as a healthy snack. This will also be a great choice for breakfast if one wants to try something new, apart from a dosa or idli. We next tried the soft Malgapodi idlis, paired with sambar and chutney. The idlis were synonymous with comfort after a tiring day, and so was the lemon rice. Tangy and topped with fried peanuts, this was good.
But our favourite had to be the Malgapodi Paper Masala Dosa. Perfectly crispy and served with potato masala, sambar and chutney, this dosa remains crispy even after hours of being made. So much so that we got it packed for home and it never got soggy even a bit. We definitely had our hearts and highly recommend the same.
We ended the meal on a deliciously sweet note with coconut barfi and mini gulab jamuns.
Price for 2: Rs 200+