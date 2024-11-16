From Italian-inspired flavours to Instagrammable interiors, this café offers a cosy dining experience in South Kolkata

Nestled in Keyatala road, Mirabelle brings a Southern European vibe with its Italian-inspired menu and charming décor. This eatery is as much a visual treat as it is a culinary one. The entrance, framed with bright pink flowers and a pink palm tree, makes it an Instagrammable spot that invites you to take a photo even before entering the café. From the moment you step in, the warm ambience and thoughtfully designed interiors set the stage for an inviting dining experience.
We began our meal with Cajun pollo, a perfectly spiced chicken dish that’s best enjoyed hot. When paired with their refreshing cinnamon and orange cold brew, it makes for an ideal start. Next came the Arancini — golden-brown, crispy on the outside, and soft on the inside. A real standout starter, it was both comforting and satisfying, leaving us wanting more.
The café’s charm lies not just in its food but in the details of its décor. Inside, the space is thoughtfully divided into three zones. The main dining area, adorned with pink florals and plush seating, is a selfie haven that will draw in Instagrammers. There is a cosy outdoor seating area with a view of the live kitchen.
Our next dish, Pollo picante pizza, was the star of the evening. We watched it come together in the live kitchen. The chef skillfully stretched the dough and layered on toppings, right before us. Straight out of the oven, the pizza arrived hot and cheesy, with just the right amount of spice — making it a must-try for pizza lovers. The Burrata pears salad was a refreshing break from the richer dishes, balancing creamy burrata with the crisp sweetness of pear. For dessert, the homemade Panna cotta with saffron milk sauce was a dreamy end to the meal. Silky smooth and delicately flavoured, it melted in our mouths without a hint of grittiness — a perfect finale.
With its delicious offerings and beautiful ambience, it’s a spot that’s sure to become a local favourite.
Meal for two: Rs 1,200+.
From 12pm to 1 pm.