From Italian-inspired flavours to Instagrammable interiors, this café offers a cosy dining experience in South Kolkata

Our next dish, Pollo picante pizza, was the star of the evening. We watched it come together in the live kitchen. The chef skillfully stretched the dough and layered on toppings, right before us. Straight out of the oven, the pizza arrived hot and cheesy, with just the right amount of spice — making it a must-try for pizza lovers. The Burrata pears salad was a refreshing break from the richer dishes, balancing creamy burrata with the crisp sweetness of pear. For dessert, the homemade Panna cotta with saffron milk sauce was a dreamy end to the meal. Silky smooth and delicately flavoured, it melted in our mouths without a hint of grittiness — a perfect finale.