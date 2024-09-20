This Kolkata cocktail bar and kitchen serves all things oriental

We tried an authentic steamed egg dish, Chin taan, next. Topped with a portion of flavoursome Pad kra pao (stir-fried hot basil chicken, a forever favourite of ours) this dish was a delight. The steamed egg, more like a jiggly savoury custard or pudding, paired well with the spicy Thai chicken stir-fry. If you are always counting your calories, this protein-packed meal will be to your liking. We also tried sweet and sticky Yakitori chicken skewers, which had juicy chicken thigh pieces stacked on a wooden skewer, in between crunchy grilled pieces of leek. The yakitori arrived on a live grill and the charr added flavours.