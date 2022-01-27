Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee hosts a two-day pop-up kitchen in memory of his mother

Film personality Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee, who has recently lost his mother, took a cue from the popular saying “The great use of life is to spend it for something that will outlast it”. With intentions of doing something that will make his mother live through her legacy of unique recipes, he has come up with weekend special pop-up kitchen Sucheta’s. The two-day special venture will take place every month and is designed to take you back in time through home-grown recipes such as Rupabani’r Murgir Cutlet, Baper Barir Patishapta & Chilli Pork. Top it up with a heart to heart conversation with Chatterjee.

What? Sucheta's, Sucheta'r Hneshel Theke...

Where? Zoom TeaOgraphy, 49A, Mahanirban Road, Kolkata- 700029 (Behind Citistyle, Gariahat)

When? 29th & 30th January (11am- 8pm)

Call: +91 83369 80802