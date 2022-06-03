The Beer and Burger Festival at Traffic Gastropub will be on till mid-June

Burgers can get messy but they can never fail to satiate your hunger pangs and palate. Traffic Gastropub atop City Centre 2 has taken the cue and come up with an exclusive Beer & Burger Festival with the newest of recipes and we must say it’s worth a try. An additional range of concoctions with a beer base, adds brownie points to the hullabaloo. Served in a beverage-burger combo, each of the beer cocktails complements the burgers aptly. With a dominating non-vegetarian range, there’s a burger for every kind of foodie. For the ones looking for flavours that sit comfortably on the palate, Burger Gang with Herb-crusted Cilantro Grill Chicken with cucumber-infused beer cocktail should be the choice, while for veg connoisseurs the Farmer’s Delight sounds like veggie heaven. The latter comes with a serving of Mexican Punch Beer Cocktail.

Each of the six funky combo names is inspired by either its ingredients or the targetted foodie base. The burger buns are a treat for sore eyes as they come in a rainbow spectrum while the fillings experiment mostly with a range of red meat, sea food, and healthy protein. The Spicy Mary Beer Cocktail that comes with the Bachelor's Burger is a must-try since it gives a new age spin to the classic Bloody Mary with beer.



Combos starting from `699. On till June 15 (12 noon onwards). DM @traffickolkata on Instagram.