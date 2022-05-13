Nawabi Affair: Things just got more interesting at Biryani by Kilo

Don’t underestimate Biryani by Kilo’s Gariahat outlet based on its size or capacity. The 20-seater diner on a bylane just beside Golpark is a hidden gem amongst all the eateries that throng this area. Seven years into the business, what started off as a novice venture in Gurgaon has now spread its wings across 80 outlets in the country with Kolkata shining bright with two. Things have just gotten more interesting at BBK with four new biryani inclusions. Stirred up by Chef Biswanath Nandi, the newest types include RaRa Mutton Biryani, Tandoori Chicken Biryani, Chicken Tikka Biryani, and Paneer Tikka Biryani.

Mutton Ra Ra Biryani

As we headed out to the cosy outlet on one of these sultry afternoons for a quick chat with the crew that works day in and day out behind the visible walls of BBK, Vishal Jindal, CEO and Co-Founder of the restaurant chain welcomed us with their house-special Masala Thumb Up and two big platters of tender veg and non-veg kebabs. We were soon drooling over their truly melt-in-mouth Mutton Galouti Kebabs seasoned with house-secret spices. They substitute the mutton with churned, spiced Dal pastes for its veg counterpart.

Kebab Platter by Biryani by Kilo

Vishal introduced us to Chef Biswanath Nandi who leads the kitchen for both BBK Kolkata outlets and went on to share, “We serve the Tandoori Chicken Biryani with gravy that tastes similar to Butter Chicken while the others are served with small portions of Salan. Spices for all our outlets are directly sourced from Kerala as we intend to maintain the ubiquity of taste across all of them. Our biryani pots are sorted into 500gms and 1kg portions so that our customers get a heads up about the quantity they can expect to be served. The 500gms handis include 4 succulent meat pieces while the 1kg ones come with six with a minimum serving for three people.”

Vishal Jindal, CEO & Co-Founder of Biryani by Kilo

It’s a given fact that the City of Joy knows its Biryani well, but you may further find yourself wondering why choose Biryani by Kilo when you already have so many classic options already dominating the local market? The answer is simple, “Most Biryani specialists prepare the dish in large batches and re-heat until stocks run out. This hampers the quality and authenticity of this regal dish. We at BBK dum cook the biryani in separate handis as per requirement and the pots are charred only after someone has placed their order,” promptly adds Vishal. Each of their handis also comes with a unique Aanch Box or Angeethis that provides 8-10 minutes of extra dum to your Biryani right before serving so as to keep up with its smokey freshness.

Actress Darshana Banik trying out the new menu

No matter if you choose to pair these with some extra sides like Chicken Korma or Paneer Nawabi, we suggest you definitely try their flavour-bomb dessert Matka Phirni to pull the final string on this Nawabi experience.

Meal for Two: Rs. 1000++

Instagram: @biryanibykilo