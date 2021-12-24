21B is a one-stop-shop for all your confectionery customisations

For Suchi Dutta, baking has proved to be a boon in more than one way during the pandemic. Her home bakry 21B, even though launched in 2017, spread wings during the lockdown. The patisserie is a treat to sore eyes with its customizable and themed gateaux.

"Back in 2017 when I was on a sabbatical from work, I visited Kolkata for my cousin’s wedding. A friend suggested that I buy an oven and try my hands at baking. I had no prior experience as such but soon found myself engrossed in the process and started posting my creations on Instagram," shares Suchi whose label's name is a reflection of her fondness for Harry Potter and Sherlock Holmes.

The self-taught baker feels that lesser financial constraints saved the day for many home bakers like her during the pandemic times. "We operate from a hygienic home kitchen and our customers put their faith on us. The delivery procedure through minimal contact was crucial too. The orders never stopped since it was for the first time that people stayed indoors and celebrated within the confines of their homes. Also, often they indulged in sweet nothings just to feel better," she explains.

Since a majority of the consumers were taking pay-cuts and going through a financial crunch, Such diverged from celebratory cakes to bite-sized eatables like doughnuts and cheesecakes.

Now, with things getting back to normal fast, Suchi has come up with an impressive offering this Christmas. "CCC is an abbreviation I coined for the Calcutta Christmas Cake, a lighter version of fruit cakes available around this season. It is one of 21B's best sellers and the dry fruits are soaked for more than a month. This year, I have also curated a concept hamper box for Christmas. The experimental arrangements are inspired by gingerbread cookies and macaroons. Smaller versions are available for the delectables as well," she concludes.

Price Range: CCC will be priced at Rs.600 approx per lb.

Truffle Cakes Start at Rs. 750/lb

Themed Celebratory Cake: Rs. 800-1400/lb (depends on the customization)