Madhumita Upadhyay's MadChocolates is ready for a digital spin

"Life is a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get" this phrase from the movie Forrest Gump couldn't get truer for Madhumita Upadhyay when she decided to become a fulltime chocolatier after 17 years of being a publicist. "From establishing networks to finding a footingfor MadChocolates, as well as the very process of adjustig with something that requires a different set of expertise from the one I specialised in, it was challenging indeed. However, people have been extremely helpful and encouraging and that's what helped us survive this long," she tells us.

From participating in local exhibitions to launchig three outlets across prominent shopping malls in the city, MadChocolates has come a long way in these six years. Offering something customised for every occasion, the confectioner believes chocolates can help you express in the most heart-melting way!

For the past two years where everything went down the spiral due to the pandemic, how did you keep MadChocolates afloat?

For MadChocolates, it has been trouble from day one. As soon as we opened doors commercially at South City Mall, it closed down for renovation. It has been one thing after the other since then with the economic slowdown and demonetisation. Pandemic was the final nail on the coffin as everything went into an absolute standstill. I have been lucky enough, nevertheless, to be blessed with loyal clients who put their faith in MadChocolates for homely occasions and regular consumption. People sent across personal orders and sometimes even arranged for pickups by themselves. I have tried to go digital with MadChocolates but it didn’t bear fruit since I am not tech-savvy. However, I intend to get back in a proper manner. So far my business has seen a rise mainly through word of mouth.

What can we expect on the platter this festive season?

I have always believed gifting is a way of expression and it should say something to the one at the receiving end. Hence, keeping up with our general trends, we will continue serving a customised range of confectionery. It would not just be limited to experimentations with flavours and truffles.

This Christmas, I intend to put together different types of snow-houses made of chocolate, each of which will be different from the other.

Future Plans?

I want to take it ahead one day at a time. There are plans of expansion beyond the boundaries of the city but there’s no fixed time frame. As the old saying goes, slow and steady wins the race.

Prices range from Rs. 39 to Rs. 10,000.