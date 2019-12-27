Elon Musk, the multi-billionaire tech mogul, just announced that the new streaming service Disney+ service will soon be available for Tesla Theater with an upcoming firmware update. Responding to the Tesla Owners of Massachusetts (@TeslaOwnersofMA) tweet request on when the popular Disney streaming service will be added to the Tesla Theater's lineup of services, Musk simply replied "Coming Soon."

Tesla Theater was included in the company's Version 10 Update that was released in mid-September 2019. According to news portal Teslarati, the feature allows the company's electric cars to turn into a mobile movie machine that pretty much rivals the traditional movie theater experience.

Tesla Theater currently includes popular streaming services Netflix and Hulu, along with YouTube, Twitch and a Tesla Tutorials channel. Additionally, Tesla had also started rolling out holiday updates, including a "full self-driving sneak preview", teased by CEO Elon Musk last week.

The holiday update included long-awaited features like reading text messages aloud via Tesla's built-in voice commands and a Camp Mode, The Verge reported on Tuesday. The Camp Mode will allow customers who want to use vehicles for camping to maintain airflow, temperature, interior lighting, as well as play music and power devices.

*Edited from an IANS report

