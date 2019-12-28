Astronaut Jessica Meir, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientist, marine biologist and physiologist, shared the breathtaking view of the annual solar eclipse from the International Space Station on Twitter.

She wrote: "Here's what today's annular solar #eclipse (when the Moon is in line in between Earth and the Sun) looked like from @Space_Station. We saw the shadow of the #Moon on the #Earth below, just above the horizon (central gray area above horizon). #SolarEclipse2019 #SolarEclipse."

Meir launched to the International Space Station on board Soyuz MS-15 on September 25, 2019, as a flight engineer for Expeditions 61 and 62. She is due to return to Earth in the spring of 2020.

The decade's last solar eclipse took place on Thursday from 8.06 a.m. to 11.11 a.m. in India.



*Edited from an IANS report